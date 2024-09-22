‘Then don’t submit your music’: Fans didn’t like what Chappell Roan had to say about the Grammys Awards

People completely misinterpreted Chappell Roan’s words after she won a VMA Award. When she said, “I’m kind of hoping I don’t win,” when asked about her chances of winning a Grammy during an interview with The Face, people interpreted her response as “unbearable.”

Recommended Videos

She's becoming unbearable, stop interviewing her — LebG (@BLksupermanG) September 16, 2024

Roan has been feeling the stress of her rapidly growing fame. Her friends and family were stalked. Roan herself had several unsavory encounters with entitled fans, who felt it was her duty to take pictures with them. She’s now under fire for “not wanting” an award, but they’ve missed her point entirely. Some fans went so far as to imply that she’s simply seeking attention.

She’s shown very little sympathy for her situation, even if becoming famous is just a part of her career. In an interview with Vogue, Roan said, “I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child.” It was never about just winning awards.

A cry for help

What many of these “fans” conveniently forget is that Roan wants to make her career “as sustainable as possible.” Roan wasn’t pushing the Grammy Award away with her comments. Rather, Chappell must know that winning a Grammy Award means gaining even more fame. She’s already struggling with being in the spotlight as it stands. Recently, Roan disclosed to Entertainment Weekly that she’s “just scrambling to feel healthy.”

Nonetheless, some fans simply think she’s “complaining” too much. She wouldn’t have to be aggressive if people respect her space. In fact, Chappell telling people that she isn’t obligated to take pictures with them isn’t just a mild complaint. This is her way of expressing what she’s uncomfortable with early on—she doesn’t leave room for ambiguity. Other artists are more subtle about their discomfort, but not Roan, who is unwilling to tolerate abusive behavior.

People just hate that they don’t have control over Chappell Roan as a celebrity. They think of her as entitled, but demand she suck it up because abuse is the price of fame. Some even claim that she’ll “kill her career” because of her “complaining.” If anybody is entitled, it’s fans who think that she should just stop speaking up. If they don’t want to hear what Chappell has to say, then they don’t have to. She’s just a normal human with her own emotions and opinions. In any case, nobody has the right to tell her how to present herself just because she doesn’t appeal to them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy