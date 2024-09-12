‘You shut the **** up’: Everyone’s cheering for Chappell Roan’s response to a rude paparazzi at the 2024 VMAs

Chappell Roan made sure she was not one to be messed with.

September 11 was the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, most commonly known as the VMAs. It marked Chappell Roan’s first time at the prestigious annual event, attending the VMAs as a performer and nominee for “Best New Artist,” “Push Performance of the Year,” “Song of Summer,” and “Best Trending Video.”

Sadly, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, as Chappell Roan experienced an unfortunate encounter with a member of the paparazzi.

Chappell Roan claps back at paparazzi during 2024 VMAs

During the 2024 VMAs black carpet, Chappell Roan turned away from the cameras so that she and her stylist could stage her elaborate outfit before taking photos. As they prepared the dress, someone in the crowd told the 26-year-old singer to “shut the f*** up.”

In response, Chappell Roan quickly turned around and yelled, “YOU shut the f*** up!” She continued to scold the paparazzi, shaking her head and pointing with her long nails, “No! Not me!”

She then continued to prepare her outfit for photos. On the carpet, Chappell Roan wore a long, brown dress. She accessorized the look with a thick cross necklace. Her long, dark red curly hair was pulled back for the event.

During the event, Chappell Roan referenced the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She claimed that the carpet was overwhelming and scary and revealed that she experiences anxiety over people yelling at her. Though Roan stated that the carpet was “horrifying,” she proudly stated that she “yelled back.”

She added, “You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

In other news, Chappell Roan took home the “Best New Artist” award. For the event, she performed her hit single, “Good Luck, Babe!”

