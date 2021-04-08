Things We Saw Today: They Did It. Marvel Released The Zemo Cut.

Finally, we got the Zemo cut. After last week’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans wanted more of Baron Zemo dancing in the club. The dance got the meme treatment almost instantly and was only made worse when star Daniel Brühl admitted that there was an even longer cut of the scene.

Instantly, fans wanted the release of the Zemo cut, and honestly, same. I just want an entire extra episode of Zemo dancing in the club in a turtleneck. Just living his best life with cutaways to Sam and Bucky looking at him like “This guy broke up the Avengers? This man?” and then trying to pretend to look at stolen art.

But luckily for us all, Marvel heard our cries and gave us the next best thing: More footage of Daniel Brühl dancing including little finger points.

🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BlIwrUhGcQ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 8, 2021

I can’t wait until an entire Twitter account is dedicated to this version of the dancing meme now and they make him dance to, like, ABBA or something.

Anyway, here’s a full hour of him dancing on a loop, on Marvel’s official YouTube channel, just for our enjoyment.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

