‘The White Lotus’ season 3 review: More lies, revenge, and thrilling twists

The White Lotus consistently brings us a look into the lives of the rich, the white, and the selfish. Mike White’s commentary on the upper class continues to be a biting one and season 3 of the hit HBO series is no different.

Season 3 takes the guests to Thailand. There, the rich visitors are lost in their own problems, stories of revenge, and backstabbing conversations all while being “unplugged” from the outside world. The White Lotus Thailand is a wellness resort, allowing guests to recharge and connect with nature and themselves while enjoying the amenities of the hotel.

But as is the case with every other season of The White Lotus, the rich let their rich people problems take over their “relaxing” stay. This season, we’re thrown into the most triggering of storylines with a rich family from North Carolina (if you’re from the state, you know the type). But the season as a whole beautifully shares the drama and intrigue between each group of tourists.

In past seasons, there were families or groups that were more intriguing than the others. It made for a bit of an annoying aspect to the show because if you didn’t like one storyline, you still had to spend time with them. Season 2 fixed that a bit more but there were still people I didn’t care for. Now, in season 3, the balance between all these people and their mystery really makes for a fascinating journey each and every episode.

The worst kind of North Carolina boy

I went to school in the Carolinas. I lived there for 8 years. Patrick Schwarznegger’s Saxton is the worst kind of North Carolina boy. Granted, he is from near Raleigh and I was in the Charlotte area but the type pervades most of the state. They are boat shoe wearing, neck cord having, polo shirt tucked into shorts bros who think that EVERYONE wants them.

The entire Ratliff family on the show sent a chill down my spine. The minute I heard Jason Isaac’s Timothy Ratliff start talking about Duke, I knew I was going to be in for high school rich kids all over again. In North Carolina, the rich want you to KNOW that they are rich. One girl had a Chloe bag as her backpack. Those bags range from $1,500 to $4,000. We were in HIGH SCHOOL.

But I know these people. I went to school with them and hated them. Boys like Saxton thought they were smarter than I am and I made their lives miserable as a result. So seeing that represented in the first episode of The White Lotus season 3 had already left me uncomfortable and of the 6 episodes I’ve seen, I couldn’t help but wonder how California born Mike White nailed that North Carolinian energy so beautifully.

Friends love to gossip

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan play three friends named Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn respectively. What is hilarious about the show is that the three all separately talk about each other at different points. It starts with Laurie going to bed early and Kate and Jaclyn talking about her. Then Jaclyn leaves and the other two start. It continues on and it feels so very much true to what having a trio of friends can feel like.

It isn’t always necessarily as mean as these three get but there are moments where two of you want to talk about the other and this friend group really nails that feeling, especially with friends you’ve had for years. But they’re also kind of sad to watch.

These three women claim to love each other but it also feels like an obligation for them to see one another. Jaclyn is famous and busy but she also doesn’t really seem to care that deeply about her friends outside of when they’re all together. Kate is the only one who is seemingly “happy” and she really isn’t. Laurie got divorced, is alone, and still is mad at her friends.

It paints an ugly reality to some friend groups and it is nice to see the show highlight three female friends alone on a trip together instead of couples vacationing together.

A sweet love story in the midst of it all

Lisa, the Thai rapper and singer, shines in the show as Mook, a young employee of the hotel. She sees Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) daily and their cute moments make the mystery of the show feel like a side story at times. Yes, I want answers and want to know what is going on but whenever we see these two talking to each other, I am enamored by their cute back and forths with each other.

Gaitok works as security for the resort and Mook works with the guests but the two find time to briefly check in with each other each episode and it makes for a cute glimpse into their lives as employees of the White Lotus.

In the past, we’ve seen employees get the spotlight. Season 1 had Murray Bartlett’s Armond and Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda take a spotlight. Belinda is back in season 3 but she’s also somewhat of a guest of the hotel. The glimpse into the employees of the White Lotus falls to Mook and Gaitok and it is the sweetness that this season needed.



Revenge is best served sweet

A common theme throughout the season is revenge. Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) is searching for answers and constantly looking for one specific man, we have characters like Sam Nivola’s Lochlan Ratliff who is caught between his two siblings, and then there are the three friends who barely are friends with each other.

It makes the shocking first moments of the season really stand out because you don’t know who could be responsible. But there are moments of levity throughout the season as well. Characters like Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea make you feel warm and happy in the midst of all the chaos going on at the White Lotus.

Overall, this season is one that has my attention even more than the last two, which is saying something. I enjoy going to the White Lotus each week but with season 3, I need to see what is happening next. I have only seen the first six episodes and thinking about how long I have to wait for answers is going to be miserable. But that’s what makes this season so good. I want to know what happens next and it is well worth the trip to Thailand.



