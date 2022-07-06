‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: Does [Spoiler] Die? | The Mary Sue

***SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the events of the season 3 finale of The Umbrella Academy.***

Season 3 of Netflix’s trippy comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy had no shortage of twists and turns. The Hargreeves siblings find themselves back in 2019, only in a distorted timeline where they must face off against the Sparrow Academy, an alternate squad of superhero sibling adopted by Reginald Hargreeves. And while most of the Sparrows don’t make it through the season, there are casualties on all sides. But one thing we know about TUA is that death isn’t the final ending … especially for the Hargreeves.

The season finale sees the Hargreeves discover that the Hotel Obsidian is actually the Hotel Oblivion, a portal to a reset button for the universe. And this reset comes in handy, as the Kugelblitz threatens to consume the universe. To activate the button, seven people must pass through a secret tunnel and ring seven bells protected by a Guardian. But before the journey, we lose two Hargreeves: Reginald murders Luther and blames it on the Guardian to manipulate the other siblings. And when Reginald rejects Klaus, he jumps onto the horns of the white buffalo, killing himself.

But this death was merely to avoid the Kugelblitz, as Klaus discovers in season 3 that he is in fact immortal. After getting shot with a spear gun by Diego and Lilia’s son Stan, he dies, only to wake up in the afterlife. There, the Person on the Bike reveals that Klaus has died over 50 times and keeps resurrecting himself. Klaus also talks to his dead mother, who urges him to find purpose. Klaus’s immortality is a newly discovered expansion of his superpowers, which include talking to the dead and temporarily allowing them to possess him.

Klaus goes to Reginald for answers, and Reginald repeatedly kills him to speed up his resurrection process. During the process, Klaus grows closer to his adopted father, a closeness which is betrayed when Reginald pushes him out of the secret tunnel, calling him a liability. This is when Klaus impales himself on the white buffalo to avoid the Kugelblitz. Klaus meets Luther in the afterlife, who convinces him to go back to the living. Klaus returns and exposes Reginald’s plan to the group, before Reginald is murdered by Allison, who pushes the reset button.

The newly reset universe finds the Hargreeves alive and intact, but without their powers. As the siblings scatter, we learn more about the newly created universe. While Klaus is alive in the finale, he is now powerless, so his next death may very well be his last.

(featured image: Netflix)

