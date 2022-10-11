The Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ Has Me Drowning in Nostalgia

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming sitcom, Blockbuster, and the nostalgia is overwhelming me. Somewhat based on the real last Blockbuster location in Bend, Oregon, the show is about the staff of the last Blockbuster store in existence. It was created by Vanessa Ramos, who has previously worked on both Brooklyn 99 and Superstore, both of which you can see aspects of in this trailer. It’s also being written by David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings).

Trailer

The first trailer was released on October 7th and immediately, fans noted, “Netflix really twisting that knife into Blockbuster.” It does feel especially ironic to have Netflix producing the show, as the company was allegedly created as a response to Blockbuster’s late fees and ultimately changed the game of ‘renting’ with the introduction of streaming. Netflix seems well aware of this, having previously produced the documentary The Last Blockbuster. Dark humor is to be expected, but I hope they don’t only go for low blows.

Release Date

The series will release on November 3rd, but we do not yet know if this series will be one of Netflix’s week-by-week releases or follow the classic drop-all-at-once release model.

Cast

The show also has a cast filled with veterans from the sitcom circuit, with Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) playing Timmy Yoon, the manager who has worked at this store since the 7th grade, and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn 99) playing Eliza Walker, a divorcee who seems to have a will-they-wont-they with Timmy.

There are plenty of other colorful characters such as Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), an employee who aspires to use his job to hone his filmmaking skills like Quentin Tarantino, Hannah Hadman (Madeleine Arthur), Carlos’ bemused but optimistic friend and coworker, Connie Serrano (Olga Merediz), an older employee who loves to dance and commiserate with her coworkers, and Percy Scott (J. B. Smoove), Timmy’s best friend and landlord who struggles between being a good friend and a good businessman.

What’s your favorite Blockbuster memory? Do you miss the in-person stores or are you glad to be rid of the late fees?

