The Trailer for Marvel’s What If…? Gives Us Some Emotional Moments

The Marvel series What If…? asks us questions about some of our favorite heroes. What if Killmonger had saved Tony Stark from his own explosive? What if Peggy Carter had gotten the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? And what if T’Challa were Starlord? With a new release date of August 11th, we got a new trailer that explores the imaginative series, and it is a beautiful look into the multiverse and the world of Marvel that we haven’t yet explored in live action.

I was absolutely not prepared for Chadwick Boseman’s voice as T’Challa and just started sobbing.

The press release from Disney stated the following:

“Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.”

There was also a new poster that shows some of the episodes we are going to be getting, like zombie Captain America and Clint Barton and, more importantly for me, PETER PARKER AS DOCTOR STRANGE?!

Series like What If…? are fascinating because it’s bringing an aspect of comic books to life on screen in a way that I, personally, think live action struggles with. Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been working towards a multiverse for over ten years, and I think that now they can branch into things like this in live action, but … it took ten years to even attempt it. With an animated series like What If…?, we can have that comic book feel of different storylines or universes on screen and often with the same actors portraying the characters.

That’s why hearing Boseman as T’Challa was so emotional. I was well aware that a lot of the actors (if not all of them) came back for What If…? but it still was a moment of “this is the last time we’ll hear Chadwick as T’Challa” that just felt like a punch to the gut.

Marvel’s What If…? is the next foray on Disney+ into the MCU and comes after Loki ends next Wednesday. It’s nice to know that we have the show coming up because, since January, we’ve been gifted with Marvel content nearly non-stop, and knowing that we would have to wait until September for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for the next movie after Black Widow felt like a long time away.

What can I say? We’re spoiled now!

Luckily, we’ll get to see some of our favorite characters back in new roles and asking one of the most important questions out there: What if …?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]