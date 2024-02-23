Taylor Swift’s New Album Finally Has a Release Date!

When Taylor Swift announced her new album, fans were quick to make jokes about the title. The Tortured Poets Department gave us plenty to work with but that doesn’t mean we’re not genuinely excited. We have an official release date for the album and it is going to be a brilliant spring!

Recommended Videos

While on tour in Melbourne, Australia, Swift revealed that there will be a special vinyl with a special bonus. Then in Sydney, Australia, she revealed yet again another special vinyl with an additional bonus track. All together, that’s 19 songs depending on the vinyl fans choose when The Tortured Poets Department comes out on April 19th!

Like many of Swift’s albums, fans are excited to see what she has in store for us. And the tracklist for the album promises a lot of emotion. Great, can’t wait to revert back to my high school self and listen to The Tortured Poets Department and cry in the shower.

Shortened to Tortured Poets or TTPD, many are speculating that this album is about her break-up with actor Joe Alwyn. The two were together for six years and the back of the album reads “I love you, it’s ruining me.” If anything, that’s just going to make me cry right there and that’s enough to make me love Tortured Poets already!

Swift announced the album at the Grammys saying “I want to say thank you to the fans,” she said in her acceptance speech, “by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19.”

So we have a bit more time until Taylor Swift’s new album comes out but that means we just have more time to spend with her ten albums—or 14 including the Taylor’s Versions of her albums.

(featured image: Buena Vista Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]