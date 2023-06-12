The Tony Awards Celebrate Non-Binary Talent With Groundbreaking Wins

When it comes to award shows that are ahead of the curve, the Tony Awards often embrace performers who deserve to win for their work, meaning that it’s less about politics and more about artists lifting each other up. And this year, the Tony Awards did right by celebrating the amazing non-binary talent in the theatre community. A ceremony that was filled with love and acceptance from the Broadway league saw each performer sharing hope for the future and telling everyone in the world that who you are is special and not to let the government dictate how you feel about yourself.

From Brandon Uranowitz’s speech saying that when a kid tells you who they are, listen to them to just a genuine out pouring of love and support, it was moving to watch. And the night included firsts for Broadway as two non-binary performers accepted the leading and supporting Tonys for performances in a musical. Alex Newell took home the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and J. Harrison Ghee took home the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role in a Musical.

While the category was labeled as an “actor” versus the feminine “actress” performance, the wins show the need to change how the gendered categories function. Both performers completely embody the characters they play. Newell won for their work in Shucked as Lulu, and Ghee won for their role as Jerry/Daphne in Some Like It Hot. These wins were historic, and it was beautiful to see non-binary joy celebrated on a stage like the Tonys. It’s important to note that they are both so incredibly talented that these wins should be just the beginning for them.

And each win was beyond deserved!

J. Harrison Ghee performed one of their numbers during the broadcast, and it highlighted their skill as a dancer, singer, and actor. Paired with the amazing cast of Some Like It Hot, there was a beautiful tap number and happy moment between each character, and it was genuinely a great look into the show and what Ghee brings to the role 8 shows a week.

For Newell, they’ve been noted as having a show-stopping number before, but every review of Shucked seems to praise Newell and their work. Rightfully so. You can always count on Newell to bring the house down, a fact established the first time they really showed the world what they had to offer way back on The Glee Project.

With the way the world has been targeting the lives of trans and non-binary youth, it was a nice reminder, for a moment, that there are people in this world ready to love and support you for who you are. I’m beyond happy for Newell and Ghee’s success, and this is just the beginning.

(featured image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

