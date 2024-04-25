‘The Sympathizer’ Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Park Chan-wook’s latest creation, The Sympathizer, seems slated to be yet another masterful and intriguing story told through expert cinema. When will we get more with episode 3?

The Sympathizer is HBO Max’s newest historical drama series based on the Pulitzer-prize winning novel of the same name by prolific author Viet Thanh Nguyen, which takes place during the Vietnam War. Hoa Xuande leads the series as the Captain, whose life we are introduced to via his own written, spoken, and shown narrative.

When does The Sympathizer take place?

(HBO Max)

What is it like to be a spy, pretending to be a double agent, feeling danger at every turn? The Sympathizer begs these questions in the premiere episode as we are launched on the Captain’s journey through a firsthand account of his story during the Vietnam War. In the first episode, we are given a timeline: His tale begins four months before the fall of Saigon in April 1975.

“I was cursed to see everything from both sides,” says the Captain from a dingy, dark prison cell in the first minute of the series, and the story is launched.

The Sympathizer episode 3

(HBO Max)

Some of the recent (HBO) Max Sunday night weekly seasonal shows have come to an end, like 90 Day Fiancé or The Regime, and the first episode of The Sympathizer came out on Sunday night April 14, 2024, with an episode scheduled to release every week.

It has been confirmed that we will see Episode 3 on April 28, 2024 at 9PM EST. You can watch The Sympathizer exclusively on Max.

(featured image: Max)

