Hao Xuande as "The Captain" in The Sympathizer
Category:
TV

‘The Sympathizer’ Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Coco Poley
Coco Poley
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 10:53 am

Park Chan-wook’s latest creation, The Sympathizer, seems slated to be yet another masterful and intriguing story told through expert cinema. When will we get more with episode 3?

Recommended Videos

The Sympathizer is HBO Max’s newest historical drama series based on the Pulitzer-prize winning novel of the same name by prolific author Viet Thanh Nguyen, which takes place during the Vietnam War. Hoa Xuande leads the series as the Captain, whose life we are introduced to via his own written, spoken, and shown narrative.

When does The Sympathizer take place?

The Sympathizer poster from HBO Max
(HBO Max)

What is it like to be a spy, pretending to be a double agent, feeling danger at every turn? The Sympathizer begs these questions in the premiere episode as we are launched on the Captain’s journey through a firsthand account of his story during the Vietnam War. In the first episode, we are given a timeline: His tale begins four months before the fall of Saigon in April 1975.

“I was cursed to see everything from both sides,” says the Captain from a dingy, dark prison cell in the first minute of the series, and the story is launched.

The Sympathizer episode 3

Hao Xuande as "The Captain" in The Sympathizer
(HBO Max)

Some of the recent (HBO) Max Sunday night weekly seasonal shows have come to an end, like 90 Day Fiancé or The Regime, and the first episode of The Sympathizer came out on Sunday night April 14, 2024, with an episode scheduled to release every week.

It has been confirmed that we will see Episode 3 on April 28, 2024 at 9PM EST. You can watch The Sympathizer exclusively on Max.

(featured image: Max)

Post Tag:
HBO Max
The Sympathizer
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Guess Who Wrote That Amazing ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Cameo in Episode 1
Edwin and Charles sit at their desk in Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
Guess Who Wrote That Amazing ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Cameo in Episode 1
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is a Surprisingly Poignant Blend of Gaiman’s Weirdness and CW-Style Teen Drama
Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin and Jayden Revri as Charles in a scene from Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white, teenage boy with short, dark hair wearing a grey pin-striped suit, a white buttondown with a wide collar, and a bowtie who's seated behind a desk with a serious expression. Charles stands beside him with his arms folded. He's a mixed-race white and Indian teenage boy with short, wavy dark hair wearing a maroon polo shirt, a gold chain, and black pants. He's smirking.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is a Surprisingly Poignant Blend of Gaiman’s Weirdness and CW-Style Teen Drama
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Totally Spies!’ Season 7 Brings the Fabulous Trio Back to Our Screens
Totally Spies! Season 7 promo
Category: TV
TV
‘Totally Spies!’ Season 7 Brings the Fabulous Trio Back to Our Screens
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ Just Gave Us a Look at the Deadliest Anti-Mutant Task Force Yet
Bolivar Trask as a Prime Sentinel in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
‘X-Men ’97’ Just Gave Us a Look at the Deadliest Anti-Mutant Task Force Yet
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Is Lady Mariko the Best Character in ‘Shōgun’? The Answer Is Yes
Lady Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, deep in thought in Shōgun
Category: TV
TV
Is Lady Mariko the Best Character in ‘Shōgun’? The Answer Is Yes
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Guess Who Wrote That Amazing ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Cameo in Episode 1
Edwin and Charles sit at their desk in Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
Guess Who Wrote That Amazing ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Cameo in Episode 1
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is a Surprisingly Poignant Blend of Gaiman’s Weirdness and CW-Style Teen Drama
Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin and Jayden Revri as Charles in a scene from Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white, teenage boy with short, dark hair wearing a grey pin-striped suit, a white buttondown with a wide collar, and a bowtie who's seated behind a desk with a serious expression. Charles stands beside him with his arms folded. He's a mixed-race white and Indian teenage boy with short, wavy dark hair wearing a maroon polo shirt, a gold chain, and black pants. He's smirking.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is a Surprisingly Poignant Blend of Gaiman’s Weirdness and CW-Style Teen Drama
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Totally Spies!’ Season 7 Brings the Fabulous Trio Back to Our Screens
Totally Spies! Season 7 promo
Category: TV
TV
‘Totally Spies!’ Season 7 Brings the Fabulous Trio Back to Our Screens
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ Just Gave Us a Look at the Deadliest Anti-Mutant Task Force Yet
Bolivar Trask as a Prime Sentinel in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
‘X-Men ’97’ Just Gave Us a Look at the Deadliest Anti-Mutant Task Force Yet
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Is Lady Mariko the Best Character in ‘Shōgun’? The Answer Is Yes
Lady Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, deep in thought in Shōgun
Category: TV
TV
Is Lady Mariko the Best Character in ‘Shōgun’? The Answer Is Yes
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 24, 2024
Author
Coco Poley
Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.