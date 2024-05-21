Lock Your Doors: ‘The Strangers Chapter 2’ Is Coming Soon

Few horror films have captured our imagination (or nightmares) like 2008’s The Strangers. The home invasion thriller saw a married couple (Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman) terrorized by three masked strangers.

Inspired by both the Manson family and the Keddie cabin murders, Bryan Bertino’s unsettling film launched an unlikely franchise, with 2018’s The Strangers: Prey at Night. A new trilogy is in the works, starting with The Strangers: Chapter 1, which hit theaters this month. The new trilogy is directed by Renny Harlin (The Long Kiss Goodnight, Deep Blue Sea) and was filmed concurrently.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming The Strangers: Chapter 2.

When does Chapter 2 come out?

The sequel doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can expect the film to premiere sometime in late 2024. A Halloween release is always fitting for a horror film, but we’ll have to wait and see when the film hits theaters.

Who stars in The Strangers: Chapter 2?

Fans can expect to see Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) reprise their roles as Maya and Ryan. Despite Ryan’s death in Chapter 1, Gutierrez told Us Weekly, “Well, I can definitely say that you’ll see [Ryan] in the second movie, … For sure.” It’s unclear if Ryan will appear in a flashback, or if he survived his stabbing. We can also expect to see the three strangers to reprise their roles, Matúš Lajčák as Scarecrow, Olivia Kreutzova as Dollface, and Letizia Fabbri as Pin-Up Girl.

What can we expect from the film?

Harlin’s sequel will pick up immediately after the events of Chapter 1, which ends with Maya waking up in a hospital. She turns and is horrified to see a man in the mask lying in the bed next to her. Harlin noted that the next two films would take place during the four days following the attack.

Harlin told The Hollywood Reporter,

“In this case, we see that she survives, and just when she thinks she’s going to be okay, things get worse, because the Strangers just won’t give up, … So chapters two and three go in completely different directions than the first chapter, and they become more epic.”

Harlin said he was drawn to the idea of filming a trilogy all at once, saying “But the idea of doing this four-and-a-half hour epic and splitting it into three chapters was a very unique opportunity to really have the time to explore the psychology of the victims and the perpetrators as well. So I thought I’d regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t jump into this.”

The Strangers: Chapter 2 is set to premiere in late 2024.

