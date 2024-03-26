The ‘Star Wars’ High Republic Timeline Explained

Fans of the Star Wars franchise were sent into a frenzy last week, following the trailer release of Disney’s The Acolyte. Set to premiere on June 4, the show takes place in the final days of the High Republic era. However, that begs the question: How does the High Republic era fit into the Star Wars timeline?

Also known as the age of the High Republic, the High Republic era lasted from around 500 BBY to 100 BBY (for the uninitiated, BBY stands for Before the Battle of Yavin, a pivotal moment in Star Wars lore where the first Death Star was destroyed). The Galactic Republic was at the peak of its powers in this timeframe, and it is also considered a golden age for the Jedi Order.

If we go by the canon Star Wars timeline, the High Republic era is supposed to occur 500 to 100 years before the Skywalker saga, and it is set hundreds of years after the fall of the Old Republic. It is succeeded by the Fall of the Jedi arc (the era when Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith are set). Considered a time of peace, it was when the Galactic Republic expanded and explored significantly across the galaxy.

During the High Republic era, the Sith were usually dormant but scheming in the background. The Acolyte could potentially focus on this aspect, as the trailer suggests that the show is going to be about Jedi dealing with surreptitious Sith activities in an era defined by tranquility.

When is The Acolyte releasing?

The Acolyte’s first episode will premiere on June 4, 2024, on Disney+. The show features an ensemble cast with a great blend of youth and veterans. Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Carrie Ann-Moss are set to play key roles in the Leslye Headland-created show. The plot revolves around a respected Jedi master whose investigation into a series of crimes leads to a face-off with a former Padawan learner.

