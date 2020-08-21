The Sexual Tension Between This New Meme and This Article

Sometimes, the sexual tension between something or someone and something else is undeniable. You see it, and you must call it out, and so now, Twitter has turned that into a meme, obviously. Sometimes I wonder how memes begin, and then I watch one unfold before my eyes and it just kind of makes sense.

Now, we’re all just sitting around thinking of the sexual tension between a knee and the groin of a Trump supporter who is telling women what to do with their bodies. It’s simple, effective, and gets your point across without having to say too much.

So let’s look at some of the best ones from Twitter!

the sexual tension between you & no one bc no one wants you — || (@rayossds) August 20, 2020

the sexual tension between adam driver and the academy award for best actor — Iarissa (@dianasprince) August 20, 2020

the sexual tension between me and the guy whose likes tab I check every morning despite never having met him — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) August 20, 2020

the sexual tension between you and the person you think is attractive but are too nervous to speak to because the years of loneliness have compounded with your numerous romantic failures to leave you stunted and self-conscious — rax ‘oofnik’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) August 21, 2020

the sexual tension between you and a twitter mutual you follow but have never spoken to — onlyfans.com/jasminericegirl (@jasminericegirl) August 20, 2020

the sexual tension between a guillotine blade and a billionaires neck>>>>> 😍 — stoned butch blues (@marnotmarx) August 20, 2020

the sexual tension between my lighter and my neighbors trump flag — kate (@kaiteasley) August 19, 2020

The sexual tension between you and the person waiting for your parking spot — Overheard (@realoverheardla) August 21, 2020

the sexual tension between me and absolutely nobody — justin (@farringt0n) August 20, 2020

Did you see any great ones out there? Ones that we missed? Share your favorite sexual tension jokes in the comments below because, let’s be honest, the sexual tension between everyone and the deep-seated need for a good laugh right now? *Chef’s kiss.*

