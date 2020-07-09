The SCOTUSBlog Twitter Hillariously Reminds People They Are Not the Actual Supreme Court

I’m a huge fan of SCOTUS Blog. As a journalist and a lawyer, I find their up-to-the-minute reporting on the Supreme Court’s doings, from arguments to opinions, and their in-depth reporting, to be essential. But I also know that they are not the actual Supreme Court.

This apparently, makes me somewhat unique as the SCOTUS Blog Twitter showed today in a fun tweet storm responding to just a few of the thousands of tweets they get every day berating them for decisions they did not make, only reported on.

Lucky for us, the people running the Twitter showed that they have a great sense of humor. Even after getting attacks from the left …

All it takes is an iPhone and a Twitter account. https://t.co/bgrJXXZkMy — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

True story, every sitting before argument, we gather in the East Conference Room for Caveman Fairy Tales. https://t.co/yrnCFmIxYv — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

Because they are faster, more detail-oriented, constructive, and just plain smarter. Usual reasons. Our turn. Why do you hate twitter bios? https://t.co/Xdc2h4hxFM — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

… AND the right.

Fair point. In fact, two things absolutely must be read. First, the Constitution. Second, the Twitter bio. https://t.co/tLCnhXO55j — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

Washington, D.C. 108 degrees and 107% humidity. Pandemic. Story checks out: we’re already here. https://t.co/tSDizxVaus — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

And whatever else comes their way.

Out of office. Pandemic. Call the house. (605) 475-6968. -Roberts, C.J. https://t.co/jGbHeDPHwB — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

Keep @’ing every account with SCOTUS in it. You’re just as likely to directly reach God. https://t.co/6shzYeVHm6 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

You’re not exactly a guided missile of explosive genius yourself. – Breyer, J. https://t.co/bVhes3Hcp9 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

We even got some hints as to who SCOTUSBlog “Really” is! (Hint, NOT THE SUPREME COURT)

We went with the fancy sweatpants over the casual ones. https://t.co/AUOhdeXTaK — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

Actually, by “not making a decision,” we’re following the Constitution. Impersonating a federal officer (maybe even a federal twitter account) is a crime. https://t.co/psVc9IEsqw — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

As it happens……… a Daughter of Decreased Societal Value writing this reply. https://t.co/pJrYrDUF15 pic.twitter.com/Su1060uPUb — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

To the folks at SCOTUSBlog, keep up the good work. And the good humor.

(image: Twitter/@SCOTUSBlog)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com