The SCOTUSBlog Twitter Hillariously Reminds People They Are Not the Actual Supreme Court

By Jessica MasonJul 9th, 2020, 5:49 pm

I’m a huge fan of SCOTUS Blog. As a journalist and a lawyer, I find their up-to-the-minute reporting on the Supreme Court’s doings, from arguments to opinions, and their in-depth reporting, to be essential. But I also know that they are not the actual Supreme Court.

This apparently, makes me somewhat unique as the SCOTUS Blog Twitter showed today in a fun tweet storm responding to just a few of the thousands of tweets they get every day berating them for decisions they did not make, only reported on.

Lucky for us, the people running the Twitter showed that they have a great sense of humor. Even after getting attacks from the left …

… AND the right.

And whatever else comes their way.

We even got some hints as to who SCOTUSBlog “Really” is! (Hint, NOT THE SUPREME COURT)

To the folks at SCOTUSBlog, keep up the good work. And the good humor.

