After winning the Emmy for directing for a limited or anthology series or movie, director of The Queen’s Gambit Scott Frank took the stage and began reading his speech. As expected, when his speech ran on the long in, the music came to signal him to wrap it up. Instead of doing that, he shooed the music away and continued.

And then, he did it again. It took THREE music cues for him to speed through the end.

This had people cackling on Twitter.

Heh. That director was like, I live on this stage now. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 20, 2021

Sir, you are NOT Debbie Allen. 🗣Keep playing the music! #Emmys — Preston Mitchum, he/him (@PrestonMitchum) September 20, 2021

I’ve never seen someone successfully defy the play-off music twice. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 20, 2021



In his speech, he moved rather quickly, only spending more than a second on shouting out stars Anya Taylor‑Joy and Moses Ingram.

“I wish I could stand up here and mention every single one of you. But I would need a lot more time, and that’s why God created IMDb.”

I know people hate long speeches, but I don’t mind the extra time for some. Especially if they are from a marginalized group or are “the first” of said group. However, I give Frank a pass because wasn’t that he was overcome with emotion, but was a slow speaker and possibly a slow reader.

Maybe I am being too nice. That being said, it is a fact that if any woman, let alone a woman of color (that would have to win something first), took up space like that, they would have been seen as aggressive, nagging, and/or bitchy.

If a woman acted like this during an acceptance speech she’d never work again. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/QIHN3eB8GA — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) September 20, 2021

(Image: Netflix.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]