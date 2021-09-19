comScore The Queen's Gambit Director Shooes Away Music Cues, Twice
Skip to main content

The Queen’s Gambit Director Shooes Away Music Cue Multiple Times

He said, "I'm Not Done."

By Alyssa ShotwellSep 19th, 2021, 11:04 pm
 

The Queen's Gambit still of her thinking at a chess set. (Image: Netflix.)

After winning the Emmy for directing for a limited or anthology series or movie, director of The Queen’s Gambit Scott Frank took the stage and began reading his speech. As expected, when his speech ran on the long in, the music came to signal him to wrap it up. Instead of doing that, he shooed the music away and continued.

And then, he did it again. It took THREE music cues for him to speed through the end.

This had people cackling on Twitter.


In his speech, he moved rather quickly, only spending more than a second on shouting out stars Anya Taylor‑Joy and Moses Ingram.

“I wish I could stand up here and mention every single one of you. But I would need a lot more time, and that’s why God created IMDb.”

I know people hate long speeches, but I don’t mind the extra time for some. Especially if they are from a marginalized group or are “the first” of said group. However, I give Frank a pass because wasn’t that he was overcome with emotion, but was a slow speaker and possibly a slow reader.

Maybe I am being too nice. That being said, it is a fact that if any woman, let alone a woman of color (that would have to win something first), took up space like that, they would have been seen as aggressive, nagging, and/or bitchy.

(Image: Netflix.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Alyssa Shotwell - Books Editor

Award-winning digital artist and blogger with an interest in art, politics, identity and history—especially when they all come together. I balance book-buying blurs with liberal Libby use.