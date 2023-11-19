The Queen of Christmas Gets Her Own Holiday Barbie Doll

Mariah Carey’s holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is already climbing the charts in anticipation of the holidays, as it does every year since its release in 1994. And now, you can belt it out with your very own Mariah Carey doll, just like you did with your Spice Girls dolls as a kid. (Or was that just me?)

On Friday, Mattel released its “Mariah Carey Barbie Doll, Holiday Celebration Collectible,” which is a decent representation of the singer with long, blonde hair, sparkly earrings, a replica of Carey’s silver butterfly ring, red, strappy heels, and a glittery red trumpet gown that hugs her curves.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie!” Carey said in a statement. “If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully, the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

Mattel released the doll one day after the launch of Carey’s “Merry Christmas One and All Tour” and two days before she’s scheduled to perform her perennial Christmas hit at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Although the song was released nearly 30 years ago in 1994, this marks the first time the song has been performed at an awards show.

If you want your own mini Mariah, you can purchase the “Mariah Carey Barbie Doll, Holiday Celebration Collectible” doll for $75. In addition to the doll itself, the purchase includes a doll stand and a Certificate of Authenticity from Mattel.

(featured image: Mattel)

