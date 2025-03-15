‘The Perfect Couple’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

We could all use a little more of the mystery-drama The Perfect Couple in our lives. It was addicting!

The Perfect Couple is basically if you took Clue and turned it into a wedding murder mystery show. Created by Jenna Lamia, The Perfect Couple was released as a limited series on Netflix on September 5, 2024. It was directed by Susanne Bier, who also directed Serena (2014) and The First Lady (2022).

Since The Perfect Couple was originally supposed to be a one-off miniseries, what happens now? Here’s what we know about The Perfect Couple season 2.

The Perfect Couple season 2 release window

We don’t currently have an official release date for The Perfect Couple season 2, as the renewal was only just announced. However, there’s a strong possibility that Netflix will run multiple seasons of the show, turning it into an anthology series instead. The next season is officially in development, but we wouldn’t expect it to air until late 2026 at the earliest.

The Perfect Couple season 2 cast

Since the show is in early development, we have very little information regarding the cast. If season 2 is pulling a Fargo and twisting the show into an anthology series, new cast members and new storylines will become the norm. Sadly, that means Nicole Kidman is unlikely to be around next time. Two characters who could potentially be making a return are police chief Dan Beach (Michael Carter) and Detective Nikky Henry (Donna Lynne Champlin).

The Perfect Couple season 2 plot

Erin Hilderbrand, the author of The Perfect Couple, has written four books set in Nantucket about the rich and privileged families who live there. Season 2 will reportedly be based on her most recent book, Swan Song, which was published on June 11, 2024. Season 2 of the Netflix show is expected to follow that storyline and the wealthy Richardson family, who buy a massive house on Nantucket only to watch it go up in flames.

Reviews for The Perfect Couple season 1 have so far been mixed. It’s sitting at a 65% on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment, though the show seems popular enough if Netflix is greenlighting more of it, so who knows.

You can watch shows like The Perfect Couple on Netflix with an active subscription.

