One of the most prestigious awards in the world, the Academy Awards, just announced the nominees for all of its categories, paying honor to some of the most talented creatives in film. It’s a classy few minutes where the best and brightest in the industry get their time to shine—yet one nominee in particular gathered a few chuckles.

When announcing the nominees for ‘Animated Short Film’, British actor Riz Ahmed had to pause to allow the room full of classy Oscars attendees to giggle at the word ‘dicks’. My Year Of Dicks, directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir, created and written by Pamela Ribon, is an adaptation of Ribon’s comedic memoir, Notes to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public. It’s undoubtedly an outstanding creation—but hearing Ahmed say ‘dicks’ in such a serious tone has kicked Twitter into overdrive.

Just hear it for yourself here.

Hearing Riz Ahmed say MY YEAR OF DICKS has set my day off perfectly pic.twitter.com/u1xYctsApu — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 24, 2023

Naturally, this has shot My Year Of Dicks to instant popularity, with many clamoring for it to win in its category—largely because it will be even funnier for someone else to have to say it to the world again when it wins.

If My Year Of Dicks doesn’t win I’ll be extremely disappointed. You can’t pass up the chance of announcing that as the winner during the live ceremony and seeing what happens https://t.co/tMwn7JmKUe — James (@James_Bren_) January 24, 2023

Allison Williams, standing next to Ahmed, played off the room’s laughter with a quick “no comment” and a chuckle, before swiftly moving onto the next category.

Twitter, however, did not move on.

Can someone please just create an audio clip of Riz Ahmed saying "My Year of Dicks" over and over and over and over — Tom Robson?️‍? (@ThomasMRobson) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed breaking while announcing 'My Year of Dicks' Oscar nomination will be more entertaining than the entirety of the Oscars ceremony — lonE skuM (@DrClawMD) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed saying “My Year Of Dicks” deserves an Academy award — Sam Clements (@sam_clements) January 24, 2023

Ultimately though, My Year Of Dicks is a stunning short film and hopefully the giggling about its name will only encourage more people to watch it. Lesson learned for us all: you can get to the top of your field and be associated with an institution as lofty as the Oscars—but the words ‘dicks’ will not stop being funny.

But seriously MY YEAR OF DICKS is beautiful and inventive and you should watch it! — Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com (@lindaholmes) January 24, 2023

(featured image: The Academy Awards)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]