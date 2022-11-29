The Oscars Are Finally Doing Something Right

The Oscars have been a “villain” in the film industry for a while. Between ignoring creatives of color and then not airing certain categories during the broadcast, it’s been not great! But in a move that is a step in the right direction for once, the Oscars are planning on airing all of the nominated categories in the broadcast.

In an exclusive to Variety, the news broke that this year’s Oscars ceremony will include all nominated categories yet again, after a frankly insulting move where the ceremony only awarded those they deemed “worthy” live on air. While there are categories that are not labeled as the most “important” to audiences, it is still insulting to push categories off air just because you think viewers will tune out.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said.

Kramer went on to answer a question about what audiences can expect out of the broadcast, saying “All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

Overall, this is a good move because not awarding some of the technical awards on air or whatever else they deemed “not” important enough for their live broadcast is at least a step in the right direction. In 2022, the categories for original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound were all cut from the main broadcast, and many were upset.

They still have a long way to go

The Oscars continue to be problematic, and this year will be another test in what movies they choose to nominate and subsequently award by the end of the season. #OscarsSoWhite tends to typically trend after the nominations have dropped based on the fact that they have a record for nominating white performers and creatives over creatives of color, and while it has been getting “better,” there is still a lot of work that the Academy needs to do.

Moving all of the categories back to the broadcast does tell me that the Academy is listening and is willing to change for the betterment of the ceremony, but hopefully we continue to make strides and changes as the nomination season approaches.

(featured image: Richard Harbaugh – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]