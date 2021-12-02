At this point in the pandemic, it is easier to just laugh than cry. Maybe because we don’t want to cry over new variants anymore and we’re masking our fear in memes. At least that is what seems to be happening with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Like Delta before it, many have flocked to Twitter to share their best jokes about Omicron and the darkness of the timeline before us.

We don’t know the important facts about Omicron yet. Research is still being done into how easily it spreads and the severity of the illness it causes in comparison to known strains, and yet is still a cause for concern in the United States now that we have at least two confirmed cases.

And how are we coping through this latest variant conversation? We’re making memes.

At least we have memes

Throughout this pandemic, we’ve had memes to get us through—mainly because that’s the only thing we could do, and making jokes seemed to be better than just sitting around and worrying. With Omicron, the memes are centered more around the fact that so many of us were planning on being able to go home for the holidays or celebrate the new year, and now plans might be right back up in the air because of the new variant.

Here’s the thing: We have to laugh, right? Otherwise we’d be consumed yet again by fear of the unknown in regards to COVID-19. So these memes serve as our coping mechanism. Just make a joke and then try to not think about the fact that we’re yet again in this predicament because of vaccine hoarding and also because of people refusing to get the vaccine here in the States.

So, let’s enjoy some memes and just try to make it through this endless loop.

Happy Omnicron day, one and all! May we all live in perpetual fear for the rest of our days! pic.twitter.com/KwAJLJm9Ar — Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) November 27, 2021

Fuck you, omnicron or cybertron or Optimus prime or whatever they’re calling you pic.twitter.com/uF52uVK7te — bovine university dropout (@h0tmilkhours) November 26, 2021

omnicron better not mess up my new year’s plans pic.twitter.com/0SqgtnUXF2 — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) November 30, 2021

Me: the world is back to normal, finally we can resume our travel plans Omnicron variant: pic.twitter.com/CjfP2hZkeN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 1, 2021

Omnicron has entered the building pic.twitter.com/eOO7eu59G6 — litquidity (@litcapital) November 27, 2021

“And this ‘omnicron’—is it…is it in the room with us right now?” pic.twitter.com/Up5eS3Soc8 — Lord Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 28, 2021

It’s amazing what John Lennon and Paul McCartney knew about the world when they were writing songs for The Beatles. Knew about Omicron and everything. pic.twitter.com/uaG6heRNcc — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) December 2, 2021

Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your masks, and take care of each other because that’s all we can do right now.

