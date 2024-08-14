Nightmare before christmas lego set.
(Lego)
Category:
Big on the Internet

There’s one thing ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Lego set got wrong

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 04:16 pm

We’re entering the spooky season, and it seems Lego has gotten the memo with their Nightmare Before Christmas collaboration. There’s no better way to embrace Halloween than to have Halloween Town on your table!

Recommended Videos

Putting my excitement aside, I’m not sure what to be scared of. Legos hurt to step on, but that’s far from the scariest thing to come out of this Nightmare Before Christmas set. There’s a random Joker, and you’ll find him if you squint closely. You’re not alone if you’re wondering what the Joker is doing in this set.

Not to mention the price of this Nightmare Before Christmas Lego set packs a punch in the wallet. Retailing at $199, you can get your Nightmare Before Christmas Lego set in stores on September 6, 2024. You can also purchase it online on Lego’s official website.

Spot the random Joker

Despite its hefty price tag, this Lego set captures the vibe of the film perfectly, with characters like Jack, Sally, Zero, and even the Mayor of Halloween Town. If you can overlook Barrel’s design, which eerily resembles Jared Leto’s Joker, then this set should be perfect for you.

Most fans can’t overlook this little mishap, though, and several social media users have been talking about the Joker in this Lego set. The resemblance is uncanny, after all. Lego had one job, and they could’ve changed Barrel’s hairstyle. Maybe something less green and a little close-cut like in the movie instead of this strange, slicked-back design.

There are Joker Lego sets available. If you place Barrel’s head in one of the Joker’s bodies, you won’t be able to tell the difference in characters.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.