There’s one thing ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Lego set got wrong

We’re entering the spooky season, and it seems Lego has gotten the memo with their Nightmare Before Christmas collaboration. There’s no better way to embrace Halloween than to have Halloween Town on your table!

Putting my excitement aside, I’m not sure what to be scared of. Legos hurt to step on, but that’s far from the scariest thing to come out of this Nightmare Before Christmas set. There’s a random Joker, and you’ll find him if you squint closely. You’re not alone if you’re wondering what the Joker is doing in this set.

Not to mention the price of this Nightmare Before Christmas Lego set packs a punch in the wallet. Retailing at $199, you can get your Nightmare Before Christmas Lego set in stores on September 6, 2024. You can also purchase it online on Lego’s official website.

Spot the random Joker

Despite its hefty price tag, this Lego set captures the vibe of the film perfectly, with characters like Jack, Sally, Zero, and even the Mayor of Halloween Town. If you can overlook Barrel’s design, which eerily resembles Jared Leto’s Joker, then this set should be perfect for you.

First look at the LEGO 'NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS' set.



Will cost $199.99

Most fans can’t overlook this little mishap, though, and several social media users have been talking about the Joker in this Lego set. The resemblance is uncanny, after all. Lego had one job, and they could’ve changed Barrel’s hairstyle. Maybe something less green and a little close-cut like in the movie instead of this strange, slicked-back design.

why is jared leto joker in the new lego nightmare before christmas set ? pic.twitter.com/zKEjZnefW6 — Sarah Genao (just2good) (@just2goodYT) August 13, 2024

There are Joker Lego sets available. If you place Barrel’s head in one of the Joker’s bodies, you won’t be able to tell the difference in characters.

