‘The Night Agent’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

Netflix’s The Night Agent, created by Shawn Ryan, became so popular after its March 2023 premiere that the streaming service renewed it for a second season just one week later. Its success continued when the streamer announced season 3 before the second season premiered.



Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, this political action series centers around FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, who has to navigate the duplicitous and dangerous world of politics and foreign affairs.

Season 2 was intense, so here’s everything we know about The Night Agent season 3.

When will The Night Agent season 3 be released?

Netflix has not officially announced The Night Agent’s season 3 release date. Netflix’s Tudum confirmed that production on the upcoming season has commenced, so it’s fair to assume fans will be made to wait until 2026 for new episodes. There was a nearly two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2. As season 2 was released in January 2025, we hope to see season 3 in late 2026.

The cast of The Night Agent season 3

Gabriel Basso will reprise his titular role. Three actors from season 2 have been promoted to series regulars: Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, Ward Horton as Governor Richard Hagan, and Albert Jones as Aiden Mosely. Season 3 also welcomes Hollywood heavyweights David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, and Stephen Moyer. Moyer will portray a hitman, Morrison will play the First Lady, while Lyons will tackle an experienced spy returning from retirement.



After Fola Evans-Akingbola was mostly absent from season 2, her season finale cameo previewed what’s to come. Shawn Ryan confirmed that her character, Chelsea Arrington, will be a bigger part of season 3.



Things are not as certain for romantic interest Rose Larkin, played by Luciane Buchanan. She opened up about Peter and Rose’s relationship and her potential involvement in season 3 to Deadline. “I have no idea, and I can’t spoil anything. I wish I could tell you, but Peter does say, ‘No, don’t come looking for me,’ and I don’t think Rose takes well to direction; she does whatever she wants,” she teased. “So you never, never know.”

The Night Agent’s potential season 3 plot

Season 3 of The Night Agent promises to deliver the same high-risk action and suspense fans have come to expect. In the season 2 finale, Peter, with the help of Rose and Catherine, thwarted Viktor Bala’s plans to release a deadly chemical gas in the United Nations headquarters. Throughout the season, Peter goes rogue—for the greater good and to save Rose. Torn up about his actions, he turns himself in afterward. Instead of disciplining him, Catherine offers him another mission. He accepts, becoming a fully competent Night Agent.

Peter’s new mission involves investigating potential collusion. This includes intelligence broker Jacob Monroe and presidential candidate Governor Richard Hagan. Season 3 will see Peter carry out these new marching orders while trying to maintain his moral compass and sense of humanity.



Creator Shawn Ryan did not want to give too much away about the plot of season 3, but he did give Deadline a taste:

“What I will say is that Peter, because he is a good, decent person at the end of season 2, he realizes that, while he got the desired result of saving Rose, stopping the attack on the UN, that the actions that he took to achieve that had some unintended consequences that could be even bigger, perhaps, than the things he stopped. That will be a part of season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in season 2.”

Fans can only speculate what’s to come in season 3. To pass the time while you wait for answers, consider bingeing other similar Netflix offerings, such as Bodyguard or The Diplomat.

