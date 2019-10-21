The Newest Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is Here!

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has dropped, and you know what that means! We get to analyze it and cry over the conclusion to the latest trilogy.

The trend of a Star Wars trailer drop during Monday Night Football continues as we got the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the release of tickets for opening showings tonight! While we’re still not getting too much information on the latest in the Star Wars franchise, our excitement comes from hearing the iconic score and knowing that this trilogy is coming to a conclusion. There is something so poetic about all the Star Wars films and their ability to bring together fans and remind us of why we love these characters so much.

The last we saw of them, Luke Skywalker had become one with the Force while Rey, Finn, Poe, Leia, and the rest of the resistance had to flee in order to regroup and figure out how to go after Kylo Ren, now that Snoke was killed, putting the First Order under Kylo’s orders. So, where is this new trailer taking us?

HERE IS MY FIRST AND MOST IMPORTANT THOUGHT: IS C3PO DYING? There is a lot to unpack in this trailer and I plan on doing another full piece talking about every little shot this new trailer gave us but still, we have no idea what is going to happen and, if anything, the last trailer gave us more questions than any trailer before it.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this December 20th and we’re all about to witness Rey, Poe, and Finn take on Kylo Ren and the rest of the First Order in an epic battle. If you’re like me, this is one movie you won’t want to miss and I thank the Star Wars gods for giving us this last trailer on Carrie Fisher’s birthday.

