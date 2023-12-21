‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Won Two Emmys, but You Still Can’t Watch It on Disney+

We’ve talked about it making no sense that streaming services remove quality shows from their libraries early in their streaming histories here at TMS. However, when these shows are then recognized with the highest honors in television, it makes their removal sting all the more.

Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society was a smart, charming, and witty show based on author Trenton Lee Stewart’s bestselling series of novels. While I’m certainly not the show’s chief demographic, being an old lady and all, when I happened upon the show, I became immediately enamored. The high-caliber cast, including the likes of Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal, had a lot to do with it, but the story itself—about a group of gifted children who solve mysteries—was compelling and well-crafted.

That craft was recently rewarded at the 2023 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys, where The Mysterious Benedict Society was nominated for nine Emmys and won two: one for Tony Hale for Best Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program, and one for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

You’d think that Disney would want to capitalize on these wins by promoting this award-winning show. However, while a Benedict Society show page still exists on Disney+, all that’s available to watch are trailers for both seasons and making-of featurettes. God forbid you want to watch the Emmy-winning show these trailers are promoting.

And God forbid Disney pays the show’s writers and actors residuals for their award-winning and award-nominated work.

It’s not always about a “tax write-off”

Before you say tax-write off: these shows have already been released and so can't be a write-off. And in the case of Willow, they own the property outright. The only conclusion is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike. — John Bickerstaff ?️‍? (@Bitterstaff) May 18, 2023

We learned that Disney+ would be removing over 50 titles from its library back in May, which was also when the Writers Guild of America strike that took over Hollywood in the summer of 2023 started. One of the biggest issues being discussed during that strike? Residuals on streaming.

Unlike Batgirl, which Warner Bros. shelved without releasing to take advantage of a tax write-off, shows that have already been released don’t qualify for similar write-offs. So, as Willow creator John Bickerstaff pointed out in the tweet above, “The only conclusion” one can make for a company shelving a new show that’s already been released “is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike.”

While it isn’t sustainable for a streaming service to maintain an infinite library, and while shows like The Mysterious Benedict Society might be re-released on Disney+ or released on Blu-Ray for home viewing, it’s baffling that streamers are willing to remove new shows from their platforms, regardless of winning high industry honors, to save a little bit of money.

A show being removed from a streaming service should be an indicator of it overstaying its welcome or no longer being a part of the public discourse. It should not be an indicator of a company’s current malicious cost-saving efforts. These streaming shows should be given the chance to find an audience, as older shows were often given multiple seasons to do.

(featured image: Disney+)

