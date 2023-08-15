The Most Incriminating Evidence Against Trump Yet

Newly revealed communications have been discovered that show Trump and his team were behind an incident in Georgia where unauthorized members of the public were granted access to voting machines. This may be evidence of the most blatant criminal activity yet relating to the 2020 election. And with all of the bananas things Trump and his team have done to convince the public that he actually won, that is saying a lot!

Much has been said about Georgia, but one county specifically is where a lot of the investigation has focused. The breach of voting systems took place in the heavily Republican area of Coffee County, where his team sought to gain unfair (and illegal) access to voting equipment in an attempt to prove their election fraud lies.

Some had initially thought that the efforts to investigate voting machines over claims of voter and election fraud were simply an “organic” push from his die-hard supporters, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly has evidence to show a coordinated campaign by Trump’s people. Text messages and other forms of communication in her possession show that they sought access to the voting systems in Coffee County just days before the notorious January 6th insurrection. The actions were of a desperate team with no real proof for the myths that they were pushing. They had hoped that somehow, they would find actual evidence in this red county, but of course, nothing showing genuine fraud would emerge.

Quite a few people are in hot water thanks to Trump’s ego and nefarious plans. Former Coffee County elections official Misty Hampton allegedly crafted a letter of invitation to Trump’s attorneys to inspect the voting equipment—authority she couldn’t actually grant. Others implicated are Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Bernie Kerik. Mr. Kerik, a former NYPD Police Commissioner, was working with Giuliani to help find evidence to support the fraud claims. The letter of invitation was initially shared by Katherine Friess, an attorney working with Giuliani and others. She reportedly sent it to key Trump allies on January 1, days before the January 7 breach, according to text messages. She then alerted more Trump minions, who allegedly carried out the breach.

Giuliani’s attorney has attempted to place most of the blame on Powell, but texts may prove otherwise. Firm Sullivan Strickler was hired by Powell to do investigative work in Georgia. A former employee there sent a group text saying, “Just landed back in DC with the Mayor huge things starting to come together!” Of course, Giuliani was often referred to as the Mayor around that time. The group chat showed this was sent on January 1, 2021, one of the key dates in the overall timeline of criminality.

Coffee County official Hampton spewed what we know now as lies about Dominion voting machines. A Trump campaign staffer had reached out to her saying that they wanted to obtain as much information as they could. In December, Hampton delayed the certification of Biden’s win in GA, making Coffee the only county to do so in the state. Texts and other methods of communication show that around this time, those discussions of seizing voting machines were ramping up.

Perhaps most disgustingly, plans to access these voting systems were discussed inside the actual Oval Office, on December 18, 2020. We must understand the gravity of having a sitting President participate in concrete schemes to override a democratic election. How many people must go down for protecting and aiding Trump for the mainstream to see that this is what cults are like? The denial, the lying, and following Trump above facts and the interests of the country are all signs that too many cannot be helped; they simply must be held accountable.

So what does this all mean? Trump could face racketeering charges, among other things, in the GA case where indictments seem imminent. This would be the 4th indictment for Trump, but he continues the delusions on Truth Social. He posted on Sunday that his call pleading with Georgia’s then-Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to find votes, was “perfect.” We know that Trump is a lost cause, but what is wrong with those who still stand by him? Maybe Trump has to actually be behind bars for his supporters to waver. But we will see!

(featured image: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

