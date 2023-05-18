The Most Exciting Part of Indiana Jones Movies Heading to Disney+ Isn’t Actually the Movies

Talking about the Indiana Jones franchise often involves people loudly explaining their favorite aspects of series. Whether it is fighting about how Raiders of the Lost Ark is a “perfect movie,” even if people like other movies more, or if you’re like me and want to fight for the love and appreciation of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the point is that we have some thoughts on the series.

With the first four films being directed by Steven Spielberg and all starring Harrison Ford, it’s exciting to know that we’re heading back into the world of Indiana Jones with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The James Mangold-directed film is set for a summer release (June 30, 2023), but some fans might want to dive into the world of Indiana Jones by rewatching the original movies or even watch them for the first time. And now, you can on Disney+!

Starting on May 31, all of the Indiana Jones movies are going to be available on Disney+ for fans to watch. But that’s not all! the short-lived series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is also heading to streaming. And it’s about time! Especially since there are many fans of the Indiana Jones series as a whole who never got to watch the show because of how hard it was to find. No more! Now, it’s at your fingertips.

The Young Indiana Jones chronicles is described as follows: “At the dawn of the 20th century, Indiana Jones (Sean Patrick Flanery) discovered the world. From globetrotting family expeditions as a 9-year-old to the battlefields of World War I as a teenager, Indy’s experiences shaped the heroic, whip-cracking archaeologist he would become. At every turn, Indy encounters history in the making, meeting true-life activists, soldiers, writers, artists, and thinkers who helped influence the world we live in today.”

Give The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles its time on Disney+!

The series took us into the world of a younger Indy. Henry Jones Jr. was shown as River Phoenix in The Last Crusade, but the show, which came out in 1992, brought fans a new look at Indiana Jones after years without him. (Last Crusade came out in 1989, and the series came out 3 years later, and then we wouldn’t see another Indiana Jones project until 2008.)

And the series did include a cameo from Harrison Ford as an older Indiana Jones, making it a long lost look into the character that fans did love to see. The problem was that it was hard to find, and if you could, it’d be incomplete. So, finally having all four Indiana Jones movies and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles all in one place is exciting! Plus, I’m just happy that people can turn to The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles now.

Yes, I will be rewatching the series because it has been a long time since I watched it last, and I’ll be doing so simply because It was so hard to find. Luckily, Disney is bringing it to us on an easy platform, and even though I just rewatched all the Indiana Jones movies, I kind of want to rewatch them all again just because I can.

