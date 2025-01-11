The Mean Girls Broadway Tour is Hitting the Road in 2025: Here’s The Full Schedule and How To Get Tickets

Mean Girls The Musical is heading out on the road this year! The first few stops were held in Lubbock, Texas, and will be making their way to Santa Barbara, Orlando, New Haven, and other cities around the United States.
Mean Girls The Musical first debuted on Broadway in New York City on October 31, 2017, and has been a hit ever since. The Tina Fey-written movie turned musical was nominated for over 12 Tony Awards and won Outstanding Book of a Musical at the 2018 Drama Desk Awards. After 833 performances, the show is now closed on Broadway but has been kept alive through touring events like this one!
The musical stars Katie Yeomans as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Weiners, Maryrose Brednel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisy as Damien Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, and more. Keep on reading to see how you can watch these incredible performers live.
Mean Girls The Musical Tour Tickets
- Tickets: StubHub
Fans can buy tickets to Mean Girls The Musical Tour on StubHub now. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. The Greeley, Colorado, show on February 13 is selling tickets for $100 on the Main Floor, while a March 12 show in Davenport, Iowa is being sold for $51. See below for a full list of tour dates and ticket prices.
Mean Girls The Musical Tour Schedule
Mean Girls The Musical is coming to a city near you! The first few shows kicked off in Lubbock, Texas, on January 3 and will make stops in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and more. Some cities will see the performance more than once while others will only see it once. See below for the full schedule.
|Dates
|City
|Tickets
|Jan 3 – Jan 5
|Lubbock, TX
|Buy Now
|Jan 8 – Jan 9
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Buy Now
|Jan 10 – Jan 12
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|Buy Now
|Jan 20
|Luling, LA
|Buy Now
|Jan 23 – Jan 26
|Monterrey, MX
|Buy Now
|Jan 28 – Feb 9
|Houston, TX
|Buy Now
|Feb 11
|Abilene, TX
|Buy Now
|Feb 13
|Greeley, CO
|Buy Now
|Feb 14 – Feb 16
|Fort Collins, CO
|Buy Now
|Feb 18 – Feb 23
|Sacramento, CA
|Buy Now
|Feb 25 – Mar 2
|Denver, CO
|Buy Now
|Mar 3 – Mar 5
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Buy Now
|Mar 7 – Mar 9
|Iowa City, IA
|Buy Now
|Mar 11
|Sioux City, IA
|Buy Now
|Mar 12
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Buy Now
|Mar 13
|Davenport, IA
|Buy Now
|Mar 14 – Mar 16
|St. Louis, MO
|Buy Now
|Mar 17
|Senatobia, MS
|Buy Now
|Mar 19
|Columbus, GA
|Buy Now
|Mar 21 – Mar 23
|Lexington, KY
|Buy Now
|Mar 24
|Charleston, WV
|Buy Now
|Mar 27
|Clearwater, FL
|Buy Now
|Mar 28 – Mar 30
|Orlando, FL
|Buy Now
|Mar 31
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Buy Now
|Apr 1
|Savannah, GA
|Buy Now
|Apr 3
|Reading, PA
|Buy Now
|Apr 4 – Apr 5
|Easton, PA
|Buy Now
|Apr 7
|Duluth, MN
|Buy Now
|Apr 8 – Apr 13
|St. Paul, MN
|Buy Now
|Apr 15 – Apr 16
|Stillwater, OK
|Buy Now
|Apr 17 – Apr 19
|Dallas, TX
|Buy Now
|Apr 22 – Apr 27
|Montreal, QC
|Buy Now
|Apr 5
|Bangor, ME
|Buy Now
|Apr 29 – May 4
|Boston, MA
|Buy Now
|May 7
|Williamsport, PA
|Buy Now
|May 8 – May 11
|New Haven, CT
|Buy Now
|May 14 – May 15
|Red Bank, NJ
|Buy Now
|May 16 – May 18
|Scranton, PA
|Buy Now
|May 20 – May 25
|Kansas City, MO
|Buy Now
|May 27 – May 28
|London, ON
|Buy Now
|May 30 – May 31
|Moncton, NB
|Buy Now
Published: Jan 11, 2025 05:19 am