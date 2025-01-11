Category:
The Mean Girls Broadway Tour is Hitting the Road in 2025: Here’s The Full Schedule and How To Get Tickets

Mean Girls The Musical is heading out on the road this year! The first few stops were held in Lubbock, Texas, and will be making their way to Santa Barbara, Orlando, New Haven, and other cities around the United States.

Mean Girls The Musical first debuted on Broadway in New York City on October 31, 2017, and has been a hit ever since. The Tina Fey-written movie turned musical was nominated for over 12 Tony Awards and won Outstanding Book of a Musical at the 2018 Drama Desk Awards. After 833 performances, the show is now closed on Broadway but has been kept alive through touring events like this one!

The musical stars Katie Yeomans as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Weiners, Maryrose Brednel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisy as Damien Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, and more. Keep on reading to see how you can watch these incredible performers live.

Mean Girls The Musical Tour Tickets

Fans can buy tickets to Mean Girls The Musical Tour on StubHub now. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. The Greeley, Colorado, show on February 13 is selling tickets for $100 on the Main Floor, while a March 12 show in Davenport, Iowa is being sold for $51. See below for a full list of tour dates and ticket prices.

Mean Girls The Musical Tour Schedule

Mean Girls The Musical is coming to a city near you! The first few shows kicked off in Lubbock, Texas, on January 3 and will make stops in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and more. Some cities will see the performance more than once while others will only see it once. See below for the full schedule.

DatesCityTickets
Jan 3 – Jan 5Lubbock, TXBuy Now
Jan 8 – Jan 9Santa Barbara, CABuy Now
Jan 10 – Jan 12Thousand Oaks, CABuy Now
Jan 20Luling, LABuy Now
Jan 23 – Jan 26Monterrey, MXBuy Now
Jan 28 – Feb 9Houston, TXBuy Now
Feb 11Abilene, TXBuy Now
Feb 13Greeley, COBuy Now
Feb 14 – Feb 16Fort Collins, COBuy Now
Feb 18 – Feb 23Sacramento, CABuy Now
Feb 25 – Mar 2Denver, COBuy Now
Mar 3 – Mar 5Colorado Springs, COBuy Now
Mar 7 – Mar 9Iowa City, IABuy Now
Mar 11Sioux City, IABuy Now
Mar 12Cedar Rapids, IABuy Now
Mar 13Davenport, IABuy Now
Mar 14 – Mar 16St. Louis, MOBuy Now
Mar 17Senatobia, MSBuy Now
Mar 19Columbus, GABuy Now
Mar 21 – Mar 23Lexington, KYBuy Now
Mar 24Charleston, WVBuy Now
Mar 27Clearwater, FLBuy Now
Mar 28 – Mar 30Orlando, FLBuy Now
Mar 31Daytona Beach, FLBuy Now
Apr 1Savannah, GABuy Now
Apr 3Reading, PABuy Now
Apr 4 – Apr 5 Easton, PABuy Now
Apr 7Duluth, MNBuy Now
Apr 8 – Apr 13St. Paul, MNBuy Now
Apr 15 – Apr 16Stillwater, OKBuy Now
Apr 17 – Apr 19Dallas, TXBuy Now
Apr 22 – Apr 27Montreal, QCBuy Now
Apr 5Bangor, MEBuy Now
Apr 29 – May 4Boston, MABuy Now
May 7Williamsport, PABuy Now
May 8 – May 11New Haven, CTBuy Now
May 14 – May 15Red Bank, NJBuy Now
May 16 – May 18Scranton, PABuy Now
May 20 – May 25Kansas City, MOBuy Now
May 27 – May 28London, ONBuy Now
May 30 – May 31Moncton, NBBuy Now
