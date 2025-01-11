The Mean Girls Broadway Tour is Hitting the Road in 2025: Here’s The Full Schedule and How To Get Tickets

Mean Girls The Musical is heading out on the road this year! The first few stops were held in Lubbock, Texas, and will be making their way to Santa Barbara, Orlando, New Haven, and other cities around the United States.

Recommended Videos

Mean Girls The Musical first debuted on Broadway in New York City on October 31, 2017, and has been a hit ever since. The Tina Fey-written movie turned musical was nominated for over 12 Tony Awards and won Outstanding Book of a Musical at the 2018 Drama Desk Awards. After 833 performances, the show is now closed on Broadway but has been kept alive through touring events like this one!

The musical stars Katie Yeomans as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Weiners, Maryrose Brednel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisy as Damien Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, and more. Keep on reading to see how you can watch these incredible performers live.

Mean Girls The Musical Tour Tickets

Fans can buy tickets to Mean Girls The Musical Tour on StubHub now. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. The Greeley, Colorado, show on February 13 is selling tickets for $100 on the Main Floor, while a March 12 show in Davenport, Iowa is being sold for $51. See below for a full list of tour dates and ticket prices.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for the Mean Girls Broadway Tour on StubHub.

Mean Girls The Musical Tour Schedule

Mean Girls The Musical is coming to a city near you! The first few shows kicked off in Lubbock, Texas, on January 3 and will make stops in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and more. Some cities will see the performance more than once while others will only see it once. See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy