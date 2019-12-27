The Horniest Thing on Disney+ Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you were on Twitter over the past week, you probably saw a plethora of tweets about the horniest thing on Disney+. Many brought up brilliant points all across the board, but I just felt the need to point out that, no matter what horny thoughts we all had growing up while thinking about that hot fox named Robin Hood or Prince Eric, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is both the sexiest and horniest thing on Disney+.

The tweet that started it all just asked one simple question:

QUESTION for discussion: What is the horniest/sexiest thing on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/mu7PjTfKN1 — price 💐 (@pricepeterson) December 24, 2019

When I saw this tweet, my first thought was instantly, “Well, the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on there,” and I’m not wrong. First, let’s think about the sexual tension of the MCU.

There’s Stony, the tension-filled relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers that resulted in an entire civil war when they “broke up.”

If Stony and their angsty glances at each other and calling each other by their formal names isn’t hot to you, there are plenty of other options, like Bucky Barnes asking Steve Rogers if he gets to keep that suit.

Sometimes, though, you don’t want a relationship to bring the sexiness to you. Sometimes, you just want sexy people doing sexy things, and let’s talk about how the MCU is FILLED with that.

There’s Tony Stark hammering things in that black tank top.

Then, there is literally anything that Erik Killmonger does …

And we can’t forget that log rip.

There is also Paul Rudd looking like this on Disney+, so like … keep that in mind.

I haven’t even gotten into Thor or how sexy science bros are. We’re just scratching the surface of the sexiness that exudes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If I started talking about how Natasha Romanoff uses her sex appeal to take out the men they need answers from? That alone could be the sexiest moment in all of Disney+.

All of this is just pointing out that before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed, there was a real chance of a conversation surrounding what the horniest property in the Disney catalog was. But now? There’s no competition. That log gif alone has defined a generation. We don’t remember much about Avengers: Age of Ultron, but we do remember that. There is just so much sex appeal coming from these heroes, and that’s not our fault.

My honorable mention goes to Kovu in The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride, because we all fell in love with a lion and just had to accept that information about ourselves.

Is there something hornier/sexier on Disney+ to you? Does something there just make you question everything about your life and your choices? Let us know what you’d pick in the comments below.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com