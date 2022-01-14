The Mary Sue Is Hiring Freelance Writers!

The Mary Sue is searching for dedicated freelance writers to bolster our SEO-focused content! We’re looking for journalists/bloggers who get our intersectional feminist perspective on geek culture and have significant knowledge of, and passion for, fandom, feminism, pop culture, politics, movies, TV, comic books, technology, weird internet memes, and more! You should especially be plugged into the latest and greatest in fandom. Do you have fifteen notifications pop onto your phone from a variety of sources whenever there’s an update on what’s next for your favorite franchise? We want to hear from you.

So, what are the job expectations? We require a minimum of 25 posts per month but are really looking for much more (100+ posts/month), especially from people who have experience writing for similar outlets—or for us in the past! Your primary focus will be writing SEO content as assigned, from short breakdowns on everything fans need to know in movies, TV, and games to best-of lists and answering the internet’s burning questions with your fandom expertise.

Our rates vary right along with the content, ranging from $15 to $60 depending on the length and type of story, with most posts fitting within the $25 range.

What are we looking for in a prospective freelance writer?

Someone who’s proud to be called a geek and a feminist.

A quick writer who has a knack for relaying information in a fun, fan-oriented way.

Someone eager to learn and incorporate feedback to build their writing skills.

Familiarity with WordPress/blogging platforms and social media channels. (Mostly Facebook and Twitter, but Tumblr, TikTok, Instagram, and more are great, too!)

A multitasker who can consume a large amount of information in a short time.

The ability to write quickly and accurately.

Previous freelance experience.

What do we want in your application sent to [email protected] ?

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS Freelance Writer 2022.”

A brief cover letter as the BODY of your email.

Your resume/CV (as an attachment) or LinkedIn profile (choose one).

At least two links to samples of your writing.

Links to your personal website/portfolio/blog, podcasts/videos, and/or any public social media accounts you would like to share.

About us:

The Mary Sue has made a name for itself as a feminist, inclusive space for nerds and geeks of all types, reaching 2–3 million readers every month with great content from having fun with the latest internet trends to incisive social commentary on pop culture and news. We have big plans for 2022 and are looking to bring in talented writers who can help us grow that established readership explosively over the coming year, and we’re excited about the possibilities that growth will open up for The Mary Sue’s future.

