The Mary Sue Is Hiring an SEO Editor!

The Mary Sue is searching for a talented editor to head up our contributor and SEO-focused content! We’re looking for a details-obsessed person who gets our intersectional feminist perspective on geek culture and has significant knowledge of, and passion for, fandom, feminism, pop culture, politics, movies, TV, comic books, books, technology, weird internet memes, and more.

Do you have fifteen notifications pop onto your phone from a variety of sources whenever there’s an update on what’s next for your favorite franchise? Do you love nothing more than hunting down typos, waxing poetic about grammar, and celebrating the joys of punctuation? We want to hear from you.

So, what are the job expectations? The SEO editor will report to the co-managing editors and work with an enthusiastic team of freelance writers. Copyediting skills are top on our list, ensuring that all posts are typo-free and abide by our style guidelines and quality standards. Speed is also key—we’re going to be producing a lot of content! A keen eye for proofreading, researching, and factual accuracy is paramount, and SEO knowledge is a big plus. If you’re a writer too, all the better—this role may also be called upon to write top priority posts when necessary.

This is a full-time position with benefits. All positions at The Mary Sue are remote, and timezones are flexible.

What other elements are we looking for in a prospective SEO editor?

Someone who’s proud to be called a geek and a feminist.

A confident editor who has a knack for relaying clear information and supportive feedback to their team.

Familiarity with WordPress/blogging platforms and social media channels.

Knowledge of SEO best practices.

A multitasker who can parse a large amount of information in a short time, and loves to make a good sentence even better.

The ability to write and edit quickly, cleanly, and accurately.

Previous freelance experience.

What do we want in your application sent to [email protected]?

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS SEO Editor 2022.”

A brief cover letter as the BODY of your email.

Your resume/CV (as an attachment) or LinkedIn profile (choose one).

Links to pieces you wrote, copyedited, or descriptions of the project.

Links to your personal website/portfolio/blog, podcasts/videos, and/or any public social media accounts you would like to share.

About us:

The Mary Sue has made a name for itself as a feminist, inclusive space for nerds and geeks of all types, reaching millions of readers every month with great content from having fun with the latest internet trends to incisive social commentary on pop culture and news. We have big plans for 2022 and are looking to bring in talented writers and editors who can help us grow that established readership explosively over the coming year, and we’re excited about the possibilities that growth will open up for The Mary Sue’s future.

