The Mary Sue Is Hiring an Editor in Chief!

The Mary Sue is seeking an Editor in Chief to join our mission to create thoughtful, engaging, and inclusively geeky content as the leader of the site and future expansions of the brand. We’re looking for a person who intimately understands our intersectional feminist perspective and has significant knowledge of, and passion for, fandom, feminism, pop culture, politics, movies, TV, comics, books, technology, weird internet memes, and more.

The Editor in Chief will work alongside the Managing Editor and Director of Content on top-level editorial direction and strategy, mapping out a clear vision for The Mary Sue’s future. You’ll also manage and engage with our enthusiastic staff for daily pitch approvals and article assignments, and ensure articles are edited to The Mary Sue’s high editorial standards. You’ll hire and help train newfound talent as well as bring on experienced writers. This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits (see below for details). All positions at The Mary Sue are remote.

What other elements are we looking for in a prospective Editor in Chief?

Someone who’s proud to be called a geek and a feminist

Someone with big ideas about the future of media

At least 5+ years in a senior writing or editorial role

Deep understanding of the entertainment industry, with knowledge of gaming, publishing, anime, comics, internet culture a plus

A confident writer and editor who has a knack for relaying clear information and supportive feedback to their team

Able to balance the competing demands of speed and editorial quality

Familiarity with WordPress/blogging platforms and social media channels

Knowledge of AP Style

Knowledge of SEO best practices a plus

Experience in covering breaking news events and conventions a plus

What do we want in your application sent to [email protected]?

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS Editor in Chief 2022.”

A cover letter as the BODY of your email. Tell us why you’re a great fit for The Mary Sue.

Your resume/CV (as an attachment) or LinkedIn profile (choose one).

Links to pieces you wrote and/or edited.

Links to your personal website/portfolio/blog, podcasts/videos, and/or any public social media accounts you would like to share.

Culture and Benefits:

At GAMURS, we promote a friendly and supportive environment to ensure you are always learning and improving. We embody our values of honesty, openness, innovation, and initiative.

You’ll also have access to the following benefits:

Unlimited PTO

Health, dental, and vision insurance plan with $0 premium for employee

401k with match and no vesting period

6 months of paid parental leave

Employee Assistance Program

Study assistance

Relocation assistance if you wish to move to Austin, Texas (our HQ)

100% work from home

About The Mary Sue:

The Mary Sue has made a name for itself as a feminist, inclusive space for nerds and geeks of all types, reaching millions of readers every month with great content from having fun with the latest internet trends to incisive social commentary on pop culture and news. We have big plans for the months ahead and are looking to bring in talented writers and editors who can help us grow that established readership explosively, and we’re excited about the possibilities that growth will open up for The Mary Sue’s future.

GAMURS does not discriminate in any way. GAMURS encourages applications from minorities, all genders and races, and any qualified applicant.

