The Mary Sue Is Hiring a Temporary Weekend Editor!

It’s true! The Mary Sue is searching for a temporary Weekend Editor!

What does the job entail? Well, working Saturdays and Sundays, for one thing, from the end of August 2019 for at least twelve weeks and possibly more. We’re looking for a journalist/blogger (preferably someone with experience writing content online or off) with a wide knowledge of—and passion for—pop culture, intersectional feminism, politics, geekdom, news, weird internet memes, and more!

The weekend editor will be tasked with culling news from around the web, putting their personal spin on it, and keeping up with our social media accounts, among other duties. We’d prefer someone living locally near our offices in New York City, but that is not absolutely necessary.

Applications are open to ANYONE, and applicants who are LGBTQIA, people of color, people with disabilities, etc. are encouraged to apply. We’re always looking to diversify our voice. But what exactly are some of the qualities we’re looking for?

Someone who’s proud to be called a feminist.

Someone who’s proud to be called a geek.

Someone who’s deeply involved in fandom and other online communities and always has something to say about the discourse of the day.

Someone who can multitask.

Photoshop or other photo editing software knowledge is a plus.

Someone who’s FUN!

Someone who can work autonomously.

Someone familiar with social justice issues and how they intersect with comics, games, movies, other media, politics, and more!

Familiarity with WordPress is a definite plus, though not essential.

What should your application contain? Here’s what to send to jobs@themarysue.com:

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS Weekend Editor 2019.”

A brief cover letter as the BODY of your email.

Your resume/CV (as an email attachment).

Links to the two best samples of your writing. Preferably one “news” piece and one “opinion” piece.

Link(s) to your personal website/blog, public social media accounts, and any other relevant writing or a portfolio, if you have one.

To be considered for this position, please submit your application by Wednesday, August 14.

(image: Shutterstock/Anna Tamila)