The Mary Sue Is Hiring a Temporary Weekend Editor!

The Mary Sue is searching for a temporary weekend editor! What does the job entail? We’re looking for a journalist/blogger who gets our intersectional feminist perspective and has significant knowledge of, and passion for, pop culture, politics, online culture, The Discourse™, fandom, weird internet memes, and more, who can fill in on Saturdays and Sundays while our weekend editor is on parental leave in February, March, and April 2023. You should especially be plugged into the 24/7 news cycle. Do you have fifteen notifications pop onto your phone from a variety of sources whenever a story breaks? We want to hear from you.

So, what are the job expectations? The weekend editor at The Mary Sue is both a writing and editing role, and as weekend editor, you would be publishing your own stories on news and cultural trends in all of the areas mentioned above and more, as well as editing the work of our writers, working with everything from news and opinion to SEO-focused content. You would also post content on social media, among other tasks necessary to keep the site publishing smoothly over the weekend.

We particularly want to hear from candidates who are comfortable writing incisive takes on the news of the day and working independently, and who have an instinctive barometer for what’s newsworthy. The ideal candidate will be able to find the aspects of any story that everyone will be (or should be!) discussing in the daily news cycle and drive the conversation forward with their unique analysis.

Location: The Mary Sue staff is 100% remote, so any location will work!

Compensation: $25/hr

Hours: 8 hours per day, Saturdays and Sundays

What are we looking for in a temporary weekend editor?

Someone who’s proud to be called a feminist and a geek.

A knack for finding unique, insightful angles on news stories and public discourse.

The ability to write quickly and accurately.

Excellent grammar and computer skills for editing others’ work.

Familiarity with WordPress/blogging platforms and social media channels. (Mostly Facebook and Twitter, but Tumblr, TikTok, Instagram, and more are great, too!)

A multitasker who can consume a large amount of information in a short time.

What do we want in your application sent to [email protected] ?

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS Temp Weekend Editor 2023.”

A brief cover letter as the BODY of your email.

Your resume/CV (as an attachment) or LinkedIn profile (choose one).

At least two links to samples of your writing.

Links to your personal website/portfolio/blog, podcasts/videos, and/or any public social media accounts you would like to share.

About us:

The Mary Sue has made a name for itself as a feminist, inclusive space for nerds and geeks of all types, reaching millions of readers every month with great content from having fun with the latest internet trends to incisive social commentary on pop culture and news. We have big plans for the months ahead and are looking to bring in talented writers and editors who can help us grow that established readership explosively, and we’re excited about the possibilities that growth will open up for The Mary Sue’s future.

GAMURS does not discriminate in any way. GAMURS encourages applications from minorities, all genders and races, and any qualified applicant.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]