The Mary Sue Is Hiring a Part-Time Books Editor!

It’s true! The Mary Sue is searching for a part-time books editor!

What does the job entail? We’re looking for a someone with a passion for and deep knowledge of books, the publishing industry, and authors and other major players, who will, among other things:

Pitch and write original content for our books section including recommendation lists; opinion and analysis; reviews, previews, and interviews; commentary on the industry issues of the day; and more!

Write and edit ad copy and sponsored content.

Create social media posts.

Coordinate with our advertising department on relevant campaigns.

Aid our advertising department in selecting titles and campaigns that fit our brand.

Coordinate with publicists in the publishing industry.

Applications are open to ANYONE, and applicants who are LGBTQIA, people of color, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. We’re always looking to diversify our voice. We’re also preferably looking for someone who can work with us in our office in New York City (when that becomes possible again), but we’re open to remote applicants.

But what exactly are we looking for in our ideal books editor? Someone who’s …

Proud to be called a feminist.

Proud to be called a geek.

Deeply involved in literary fandom and online communities and always has something to say about the discourse of the day.

Able to multitask.

Got Photoshop or other photo editing software knowledge. (Not required, but always helpful!)

Familiar with social justice issues and how they intersect with print fiction, nonfiction, and the people who create it!

Familiarity with WordPress is a definite plus, though not essential.

What should your application contain? Here’s what to send to jobs@themarysue.com:

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS Books Editor 2020.”

A brief cover letter as the BODY of your email.

Your resume/CV (as an email attachment).

Two writing samples.

Any link(s) you’d like to include to your personal website/blog, public social media accounts, and any other relevant writing or a portfolio, if you have one.

(image: Shutterstock)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com