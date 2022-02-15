The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Is Doing Its Release A Little Differently

Please welcome Midge back to the stage. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 premieres on February 18, 2022 — finally — but something’s different this time around. I know that Season 3 debuted in December 2019 and the wait has been brutal, but this time the whole season isn’t dropping all at once. Two new episodes of the Amy Sherman-Palladino series will release on Amazon Prime every Friday for a month, ending on March 11.

“We f*cking love it,” showrunner and creator Sherman-Palladino said in an interview with TVLine about the decision to change the show’s release to weekly instead of a full season drop. “Our show is dense. There’s a lot of sh*t going on. And attention must be paid. We’re really happy that they are doing this.”

This is great news! In my humble opinion, it’s going to be so much fun to have a whole month of new Maisel. Fans can really pace themselves with the new season. Plus, the slow burn will be torture in the best way. I, for one, am all for going back to appointment viewing. It’s so much easier to have conversations with your friends about the shows you love when all you have to ask is “did you watch this week’s episode/s” and not “how far are you in the season” or “what’s the last thing you remember happening” in order to avoid spoilers.

This is huge, because we don’t know much about the long-awaited season.

We know that Rachel Brosnahan’s IRL husband, The Magicians star Jason Ralph, joined the show. (Casting family members is one way to keep the Covid-19 bubble small.) So did New York theatre actor Gideon Glick and the much-anticipated Milo Ventimiglia. The This Is Us star of course worked with Sherman-Palladino on Gilmore Girls. Team Jess keeps winning, thank you so much. In addition, two cast members who joined the show in Season 3 are back: Stephanie Hsu, who plays Joel’s new girlfriend Mei, and Jason Alexander, who plays Abe’s playwright friend Asher Friedman.

What are you most excited for now that the show is almost back?

