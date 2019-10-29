comScore

The Mandalorian Trailer Brought Chills, Troopers, and Werner Herzog

By Rachel LeishmanOct 29th, 2019, 11:33 am

the mandalorian is the new star wars show starring pedro pascal on disney+..

The Mandalorian is bringing to life the world of a new bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, a Mandalorian that, seemingly, has no allegiance. I say “seemingly” because we don’t know that much about him, especially with this new trailer. The highly anticipated Disney+ series directed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau is ushering in the era between the original trilogy and our latest Star Wars installments.

What’s interesting to me is that I have an emotional connection to this trailer despite knowing nothing about these characters.

This trailer, unlike the previous looks at The Mandalorian, gives us a look at a more fleshed-out world, one in which the titular Mandalorian himself is taking on Storm Troopers in a post-Vader society. Still, we’re left with a world of not knowing what’s going on, but then again, isn’t that how it would be after the fall of the Empire?

It also had the power to break even the strongest Star Wars fans among us. Lost in our excitement over Favreau’s take on a galaxy far, far away, Twitter spent the night talking about what this show would bring for fans. Also, Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian, had fun using a hashtag that gave him his helmet.

The Mandalorian will stream weekly on Disney+ starting on November 12th, and honestly, I can’t wait to watch it. Even if I weren’t a Star Wars fan, I think there’d be some interest there because, despite the little we know about this character, the trailers are absolutely breathtaking and give us a look at a society lost as to what they should be following.

I trust Jon Favreau, and I trust Pedro Pascal, and I’m kind of okay with being attracted to a helmeted Mandalorian.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!