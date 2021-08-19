We haven’t had much news when it comes to The Mandalorian. The show ended in December of 2020 and while we’ve had plenty of Star Wars content to keep us interested, we still haven’t gotten a lot of information about the newly anointed king of Mandalore, Din Djarin. With The Book of Boba Fett coming out, The Mandalorian has taken a bit of a backseat, but now it seems as if the show is gearing up to start season 3!

According to ComicBook.com, the legendary Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the Disney+ series, was at Steel City Comic-Con and confirmed that the third season of The Mandalorian is going to be underway soon. Also extremely exciting: Weathers will be directing once again! “We’re gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian, within the next month,” Weathers confirmed. “Yeah. And I get to be in front of camera again, and I get to direct again.”

We’re also getting more of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian coming on August 25th, with a look at Mark Hamill reprising the role of Luke Skywalker for the season 2 finale of the show.

As someone who has been waiting for more Mandalorian-related content since last December, I’m very excited to know that the show is back in my life in any way, shape, or form. Mainly because I’ve missed my favorite father and son show very much and I’m worried about what the future holds for Din Djarin and Grogu. But if I can trust anyone that they’re gearing up soon and are in good hands, I know I can trust Carl Weathers.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Netflix is making deals with the cast and writers for a return of the show Manifest, which our editor could not stop watching. (via Deadline)

Step into the minds of the Art & Artists that painted the world of #Candyman pic.twitter.com/koihqUXHy5 — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) August 19, 2021

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert pushed to loosen drilling rules, but failed to disclose her husband’s energy consulting income, and also water is wet. (via The Washington Post)

A new generation of Masters will unlock their power. HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE comes to Netflix on September 16th. pic.twitter.com/JPctPICVcr — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) August 19, 2021

Jared Padalecki sort of clarifies his Twitter spat with Jensen Ackles. (via Pajiba)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

