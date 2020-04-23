A Third Season of The Mandalorian and the Trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Are a Gift

My quarantine mood has been equivalent to that of IG-11, the wonderfully fun droid voiced by Taika Waititi. Whenever things get to be too much, he’s ready to just self-destruct and the Mandalorian has to talk him down and tell him to relax about the entire situation.

Besides my perpetual IG-11 mood, it’s been a Star Wars-lacking time. We finally just got the final season of The Clone Wars and suddenly it feels like we’re getting less and less content from our favorite galaxy that is far far away.

Now, however, comes the news that we’re not just getting a second season of The Mandalorian. We’re off and running with both a second and third season confirmed. Is that a good or a bad thing narratively? We can’t say for sure yet, but I’m excited to know that I have probably 16+ more episodes of the Mandalorian running around with his tiny son in tow.

The confirmation came at just the right time for those of us feeling the lack of Star Wars in our lives. The show is something of a beacon of light to me. While everyone has their feelings over The Rise of Skywalker, it feels like The Mandalorian is there to keep us engaged and keep us happy. It’s been a mostly discourse-free zone, and that’s pretty unique and wonderful these days.

A beautifully-shot series that nails the “feel” of Star Wars, there is just something about The Mandalorian that calls to me in these times of strife. I recently rewatched the entire series just to watch the baby Yoda chronicles and feel feelings again. Getting a third season is an interesting thing to confirm since we know very little about season 2, but it demonstrates Disney’s confidence in the series, its resounding success, and suggests that The Mandalorian‘s creatives already have a whole lot more planned out.

We know that Ahsoka Tano is set to make her on-screen debut and that maybe that could mean we’ll get more characters from the Extended Universe? (Can I yell about Mara Jade some more please?)

All of this news comes alongside a trailer for the new Disney+ docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The trailer is filled with roundtable discussions about the show from the cast, creatives, and more. So basically I get to see Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, and many more all talking to each other about Star Wars. Content for me.

The Mandalorian is a show that centers us in the old-school space operatics many of us love about Star Wars. I’m glad it’s getting the season orders and attention it deserves, and I can’t wait to tune in again.

