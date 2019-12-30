Okay, Who From the Skywalker Saga Could End up in The Mandalorian Season 2?

News broke through series creator Jon Favreau that we’re getting a second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian sooner rather than later. Next fall, we’ll be back with Pedro Pascal and his adopted son as they try to fight against Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, but there is another rumor circulating that could make season 2 even better than the first.

According to Deadline, there are rumors from sources surrounding The Mandalorian that characters from the Skywalker saga will appear in the second season. But who could that be?

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

While the rumor is just that for right now, it does start to make you think about what could possibly be coming to the show. We know that, in the Star Wars timeline beyond Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker begins to train Leia Organa as a Jedi. So, is that something they’re going to show on The Mandalorian, or is this character from the Skywalker saga someone like Lando Calrissian, who already has a connection to the bounty hunters as is?

Here’s my pitch: What if we let Mara Jade have her moment? Favreau has already talked about the idea of bringing EU characters into the show, and the idea of having Mara Jade there? It makes it that much sweeter. To be honest, I want Mara Jade to have her own Disney+ show, but if anyone from the original trilogy of Star Wars movies is planning on showing up, it’s going to be interesting to see how the casting is handled. They already have a “young” Han Solo in Alden Ehrenreich, so they could just be referring to bringing him on.

But maybe this is the chance to branch into series based around the times of Han, Luke, and Leia that we didn’t see between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Or maybe this is just a plea to get us excited about the second season (as if we needed the boost) to promise us more Skywalker content, since The Rise of Skywalker brought that saga to a close.

Whatever the case is, it’s doing its job to drum up the idea of who could be a part of the show, especially if Favreau isn’t afraid of the EU and properties outside of the main films (looking at that Dark Saber content from the finale).

I’m just excited that they have confirmed that we’re getting a season 2 and that Baby Yoda is, by way of the Mandalorians, the son of Din Djaren, now that we know the Mandalorian’s real name. Maybe season 2 will feature us actually learning Baby Yoda’s name (since Bob Iger apparently knows it), but if season 2 were just more of Baby Yoda trying to fly a ship and healing people? I’d take it.

