The Mandalorian Has Some Absolutely Beautiful Fan Art

The Mandalorian is inspiring people in plenty of ways. For me, it’s gotten me back into the mindset of the Star Wars franchise and made me want to explore different universes in the franchise. (If you want someone to write a Mara Jade show, I’m right here!) But it’s also brought to life some of the most beautiful fan art out there.

Fans from all over are showing their love for Din Djarin and Grogu, as well as Boba Fett and more, just sharing the art they’re creating, and it’s some of the most beautiful work I’ve seen. So, let’s just take a look at some incredible pieces by social media platform, and please check out the profiles of the featured artists for more of their incredible work!

First, there’s the art that exists on Twitter.

Merry Christmas @PedroPascal1 💓

This thread is filled with wonderful talent 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hIUekAtKRZ — Fortune Thief (@franzbii) December 25, 2020

Reposting this piece from last December cause IYKYK 😂😂😂 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Kbscv1abm7 — Erin Lefler (@Butternutgouach) December 18, 2020

I was supposed to post it on the actual date. But I have no self control.

Happy Birthday @sarahdjarin very early btw ❤❤❤ I love you so much and wish you all the happiness and a professional chef.

Mr. Pedro @PedroPascal1 Pascal as Din Djarin ft. The Child, Yodito Djarin. pic.twitter.com/jTWGgrNAeq — Mariana (@miranhasart) July 7, 2020

The art on Instagram is also filled with incredible artists and a lot are sharing their WIPs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌿L a n e y🌿 (@ily_lane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Estoque (@vee.likes.to.draw)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pais!! (@korduroypantz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Mann (@juliamannartreal)

Tumblr, as always, has a plethora of beautiful artwork, and they’re incredibly creative in the way they bring these characters to life.

Overall, the series as a whole clearly inspires its fans. We watch The Mandalorian because we love these characters, but we also want to play in this world, and that’s a magical thing to see unfold. Exploring Din Djarin as a character, and his relationships with Grogu, Boba Fett, Fennec, and more, is something we get to all experience together as fans.

Any fan art that you love? Tag your favorite artists so we can all share the beautiful work that exists out there!

(featured image: courtesy of Erin Lefler)

