How Can We Be Expected to Wait Another Week to Find out What Happens to Baby Yoda?

**Spoilers for Chapter 7 of The Mandalorian or, as I like to call it, the Baby Yoda Show.**

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is setting up what is to come in the grand scheme of the show, meaning we’re just getting ready for the finale next week, but what a finale it’s shaping up to be. As we saw in “Chapter 6,” Mando gets a message from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). This week, he actually listened to the message and learned that Greef wanted him to come back to kill the Client (Werner Herzog).

It’s a setup, and one that Mando can see from a mile away, so he decides to get Cara Dune to help him. But, in a fun act of rebellion, I guess, baby Yoda decides he’s going to fly the ship because he doesn’t want to go back? Then he tries to choke Cara Dune after they pick up Kuiil (Nick Nolte) to watch him.

He thinks that Cara is trying to kill his Dadalorian, so baby Yoda uses the Force to choke her until Mando stops him. Obviously then, Cara isn’t the biggest fan of him, but luckily baby Yoda uses his powers to help Greef and gets her back on his good side.

There is a lot to unpack in this episode, but I’m more fascinated by the idea that baby Yoda is in his terrible twos, and that Giancarlo Esposito was the one who wanted him all along. The big reveal of this episode is that Werner Herzog’s character was basically just a pawn for someone else, and so when Giancarlo Esposito shows up, he talks about how Mando and Cara have no idea what baby Yoda means to him.

He also rolls up with like a hundred of his own stormtroopers, so he isn’t making a great first impression. The entire episode is filled with baby Yoda just terrorizing everyone in a way that only toddlers can, Cara Dune constantly trying to just get the job done, and Mando being an exasperated dad. You love to see it.

The finale now has a lot to answer for in regards to where baby Yoda is (Giancarlo Esposito’s stormtroopers capture him and kill Kuiil at the end of the episode, and one of the Storm Troopers was Adam Pally!) and what is going to happen with Mando and Cara being significantly outnumbered now. I just hope that Mando isn’t separated from his son for too long.

Twitter is pretty upset over the fact that we have to wait until after Christmas to see what happened to baby Yoda.

Man that episode of #TheMandalorian just tugging my heart out. Chow is a Star Wars juggernaut at this point. She just CRUSHED Chapter 7. Everyone worried about plot, shhhh. You got it. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) December 18, 2019

I keep seeing all these tweets about how chapter 7 of the Mandalorian has people’s anxiety up and I can’t have that right now dude. I’m constipated enough already — Jessica (@DisneysfavJess) December 18, 2019

Well now I don’t know how I’m going to enjoy Christmas after watching #TheMandalorian chapter 7… pic.twitter.com/qETkXniIyh — Jemode (@jemode_) December 18, 2019

@disneyplus , why encourage day drinking to get over Chapter 7 of #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/RcAQJoFegK — Scott On The Rocks (@scifiscott) December 18, 2019

The season finale for The Mandalorian comes out next week and honestly? I’m not f**king ready.

