The Man Who Didn’t Want to Be Alone Really Was Forced Into It In ‘Loki’

Loki season 2 has come to a close and the easy way to talk about season 2 episode 6 is say: Pain. “Glorious Purpose” brought us a lot of closure and a lot of pain and to talk about everything that happened, we have to talk about a lot of upsetting aspects about a lot of Loki’s biggest world saving moments.

Spoilers for Loki season 2 lie ahead, read on at your own risk.

The series, which helped to bring us all into a world of understanding about the multiverse, gave us a knew look at Loki (Tom Hiddleston). With season 1, we watched as Loki met some of his fellow variants, including Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). But one of the things we learned about him is that he hated the idea of being alone. It’s not a new concept, Loki has never really handled that well.

The show has, however, really brought his fears of loneliness to life and, in season 2, we saw how he struggled with that pain and what it means for him to come to terms with overcoming it. From facing it head on in conversations with Sylvie to even opening up with friends, he talked about things he didn’t want for himself. Which is why the final moments of the show really feel like stab to the heart because Loki is not only forced into a throne he doesn’t want, but it also forces him into loneliness as he watches universes of people living their lives around him.

Loki has to watch the worlds pass him by while he sits on his throne of time alone, forced into that solitude because he had to save the universes. That’s not his fault but he did it because he’s a hero. It’s a lot to process.

Let time pass.

That forced loneliness hurts more than Loki’s initial fear because it’s something that he doesn’t really have a choice about. Loki can’t chose another fate, he’s tried every other option. He spends all of the finale trying to fix the Temporal Loom. Goes out of his way to even try and sort through how he can go back and stop Sylvie from killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Even then, it’s not enough. The results are all the same.

What Loki has to do is be alone to save the timelines. Not all versions of Loki, clearly because Sylvie is still a Loki even though she doesn’t want to admit it, and she’s fine. But this Loki, the one who is so open about his fear. This one? He has to be alone and sit in that solitude. It is almost as if it is a message to those of us afraid of our loneliness as well, that we have to accept it before we can be loved.

I don’t agree with the message but I do understand it. Maybe this God of Stories can be free and we’ll see more of him, unshackled from his throne of universes. But to see him forced into that loneliness, connected to a throne he didn’t want and connected to all of time and space into a loneliness he can’t escape? It hurt to see and it made me hope for a future where that Loki can one day find happiness, even if he still must be the God of Stories we saw in the end.

