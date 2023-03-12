The First Full-Length ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debuted At The Oscars And It’s Magical

A long wait after the first teaser dropped in September, we finally received our first real look at the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid during the Oscars. It’s everything my tiny, Disney-loving heart could’ve hoped for, as it showcased how much nostalgia is packed into the film.

When the trailer begins, we get a glimpse of the shipwreck that leads our heroine to her beloved prince. We see the iconic shot of Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) getting a blurry look at Ariel (Halle Bailey) for the first time after she drags him onto the beach. From there, we meet the stern and fierce King Triton (Javier Bardem) and get our first look at the sassily evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). Unfortunately, we still didn’t get the chance to reconnect with King Triton’s right-hand crab Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Ariel’s trusty fish friend Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), or the wacky, lovable seagull Scuttle (Awkwafina). But I’m sure that they’ll get their chance to shine soon.

? New trailer for #TheLittleMermaid, in theaters May 26. pic.twitter.com/m9SL8LQ0yg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

The best part of the trailer by far was Bailey belting the notes to “Part of Your World.” For those who are unaware, after Bailey’s casting was announced, a lot of racist trolls took to the internet to downplay her accomplishment, saying that she was given the part due to the color of her skin. However, she once again proved them wrong by showcasing her incredible vocal range. It left goosebumps on my arms that won’t fade away anytime soon. If this trailer alone had me smiling and tearing up with pure joy, I can’t wait to see how good the rest of the film is!

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26, 2023.

(featured image: Disney)

