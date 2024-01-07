‘The Last of Us’ Wins Big at the Creative Arts Emmys

The 2023 Creative Arts Emmys were awarded last night and, as usual, HBO (or Max if you’re nasty) was ahead of the pack. HBO led the nomination pack with 27 noms for the final season of Succession, 24 noms for The Last of Us, and 23 for The White Lotus. The streamer picked up several awards during the evening, led by the critically acclaimed video game adaptation The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic drama took home eight awards, sweeping the guest actor in a drama category with wins for Nick Offerman (Bill) and Storm Reid (Riley). The series also won for editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and VFX. Offerman and co-star Murray Bartlett opened the show, where Bartlett noted that it was the 75th anniversary of the awards show. He added, that it’s “the only anniversary we should be celebrating on Jan. 6.”

HBO’s The White Lotus picked up four trophies for casting, hairstyling, music supervision, and score. FX’s The Bear also took home four awards for editing, casting, sound mixing, and sound editing. Outstanding TV movie went to Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, as well as an award for musical composition. Ed Sheeran also won an Emmy for original music and lyrics for “A Beautiful Game” for Ted Lasso.

Netflix’s Beef picked up 3 awards in the limited series space, earning wins for casting, costumes, and makeup. And comedy favorite Tim Robinson won an Emmy for playing several screaming men in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson’s friend and Detroiters co-star Sam Richardson won for his role on Ted Lasso for best guest actor in a comedy, while star Judith Light took home a guest actor award for her work in Poker Face.

Another big winner of the night was Netflix’s Wednesday, which took home trophies for costumes, makeup, main title music, and production design. Amazon’s final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won 3 awards for cinematography, makeup, and a juried award for motion design. HBO’s House of the Dragon won best sci-fi/fantasy costumes while Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities won best production design for a narrative period or fantasy program. Other genre wins include Amazon’s The Boys for stunt coordination and The Mandalorian for stunt performance.

Succession took home no Creative Arts Emmys but is expected to win big at the Primetime Emmys airing Monday, January 15 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Fox.

(featured image: HBO)

