The wait for season two of HBO’s The Last of Us is already excruciating, and we’ve been salivating over every piece of news. While we still have to wait as patiently as possible until 2025 for the season to drop, we just got some exciting news about the show’s progress!

Recommended Videos

The Last of Us has officially wrapped principal photography in Vancouver! They’ve filmed everything they’re gonna film. Whatever we’re going to see when the show graces our screens again next year already exists. And while I would never dream of trying to bribe someone for a look at footage on a server … does anyone know the best person to bribe if I wanted to have a looksee at footage on a server?

TLOU’s editor, Timothy Good, took to social media over the weekend posting some pics from the season 2 wrap party:

He writes, “Wrapped! Congratulations to the incredible production crew of #TheLastofUs season 2. We will bring your hard work home now!” As editor, he knows all too well that work on a show doesn’t stop with filming. In many ways, it’s only just beginning. Good and his team now have the pleasure of taking all the footage they shot and crafting it into the seven episodes we’ll be watching next season. While, of course, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and all the directors working on the series are the catalysts for the story we’ll be experiencing, the story truly comes together in the edit. It will be up to Good to make sure that the intention of the writers and directors comes through in the final product.

No pressure!

What’s fun about the photos from the wrap party, in addition to the neon 1980s vibe of the decor, is the fact that it prominently reads “FEEL HER LOVE” on the DJ booth.

Those of us who’ve played The Last of Us, Part II know exactly what that refers to! In TLOU, Part II we encounter two factions at odds with each other in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. There’s the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), referred to derogatorily as “Wolves,” a group that overthrew FEDRA for being oppressive … only to become kind of oppressive themselves. And then there’s the Seraphites, referred to derogatorily as “Scars,” a group of luddites who’ve built a community around the teachings of a mysterious leader who is dead before the events of the game, but whose words and image live on in the Seraphite community.

Through their words and imagery, the Seraphites encourage everyone to “Feel her love,” referring to their now-lionized (perhaps deified?) founder.

So, seeing that emblazoned on a futuristic DJ booth just makes it hit home that the Seraphites are going to be a big part of what we see in the coming season of The Last of Us! Sadly, we still have to wait until next year to see the finished piece, but if the recent first trailer is anything to go by, it’s gonna be good!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy