While it might not be for everyone, I absolutely love the Kingsman franchise, so gearing up for The King’s Man is an exciting time. Now, we’re getting more of a look into the world of the organization that would eventually bring us Eggsy Unwin and Harry Hart by going back to the start of the Kingsman themselves. And now, the film has its own original song called “Measure of a Man” by FKA twigs, featuring Central Cee!

And it very much has the same vibe as we’ve come to know from James Bond movies—which, I think, is entirely the point.

What works about this is that it leans into the idea that the Kingsman franchise is poking fun at the spy action films we know and love. Kingsman: The Secret Service was clearly making fun of James Bond, while Kingsman: The Golden Circle also brought in the Americans, making a bit of fun at movies like the Indiana Jones series.

But adding original songs and music videos like this with FKA twigs and Central Cee? It just feels right and like they’re making their own version of the Bond songs, and I love it.

(image: 20th Century Studios)

