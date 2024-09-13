‘The Killer’s Game’ is a perfect rom-com for Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista wanted to do a rom-com. It is something he’s said before, and I wanted to see it. What I didn’t expect was for that movie to be The Killer’s Game, and I loved every second of it.

Directed by J.J. Perry, the film takes us into the world of hit men (big year for the genre) as Joe Flood (Bautista) is at the top of his game. He is one of the best in the world and he finally is ready to get out of the game when he meets Maize (Sofia Boutella) and falls in love. It truly is a perfect rom-com for a moment. The two are just enamored with each other and the softness Bautista brings to his roles really lends itself to the romantic elements of Perry’s work.

But when Flood thinks that he is dying, he makes the decision to go out like a hit man—the issue being that the doctor was wrong and it is too late because Flood has asked his enemy, Marianne (Pom Klementieff) to put a hit out on him. And that’s where the chaos and the fun of The Killer’s Game really kicks off.

A mix between the action-packed world that Bautista is known for and a beautiful love story, the movie shines in letting both Bautista and Boutella show audiences a different side to their work. Yes, we know Bautista can act. I often cite Blade Runner 2049 as one of the greatest performances from a former WWE star.

But Boutella also has a reputation as an action star. In The Killer’s Game, she gets to show the audience her ability as a dancer and she isn’t the kind of girl who doesn’t need saving. We know, at this point, she can kick ass, but Maize allows her the freedom to be a damsel for a moment.

A love story worthy of Boutella and Bautista

It’d be easy to make this an action movie with no stakes, but I really do think that the romance helps elevate The Killer’s Game to something special. I love that Drew McIntyre joined his WWE friend as a fellow hit man, and I love that the movie allows its characters to all have distinct personalities and bits.

Every hit man coming after Flood is someone you can instantly recognize—not because the actor is famous but more because the character has a vibe that is just so easy to clock in an exciting way.

Don’t worry; there will be aggressive kills and all the action that your heart desires, but I love that this movie let Bautista shine as a romantic lead. He didn’t have to be the big tough guy without love this time around. He got to woo a girl and show her how romantic he could be, and it just made me want more of that energy from Bautista moving forward.

So if you’re a fan of this gentle giant, this is definitely a movie you won’t want to miss.

