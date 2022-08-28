The Internet’s New Favorite College Major Is Lesbian Dance Theory

Ever since President Joe Biden announced his historic student loan forgiveness plan, Republicans and terrible people online have been apoplectic. These haters, who were curiously silent when billionaires and corporations got massive tax relief and bailouts, are furious that people making under $125,000 are getting $10,000 in relief from crushing student loan debt. The White House has fired back at many Republicans who have whined about debt relief, bringing receipts for their PPP loan forgiveness to the tune of hundreds of thousand of dollars. But rank hypocrisy and shame never stopped Republicans before, and now the right is pivoting to bashing higher education and liberal arts degrees.

Colorado Republican and AR-15 who wished to be a real girl Lauren Boebert took to Fox News to bash student loan forgiveness. Boebert declared, “Joe Biden is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.” Wow, a Karen calling a Karen a Karen? We’ve entered the Karen mirrorverse.

Lauren Boebert: “Joe Biden is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.” pic.twitter.com/pgzTfQfnPX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 27, 2022

The internet quickly glommed onto imagined college major Lesbian Dance Theory, because frankly it’s hilarious. It’s also a perfect encapsulation of the Republican world view: anti-education, anti-arts, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-support for anyone who isn’t a millionaire or a corporation. Lesbian Dance Theory quickly became the meme du jour, and also had us wondering about our own college majors. I mean, would I have majored in Communication if LDT was an option? Who could say. It definitely beats my Bisexual Spoken Word Poetry minor, which I NEVER use.

Opinion | I am the chair of the Department of Lesbian Dance Theory at Oberlin. Here’s why I’ll be voting for Ron DeSantis in 2024. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 28, 2022

Wow- to think she had to write this down. And this 65 year old lesbian has never heard of lesbian dance theory, but maybe it’s a thing😱😱😱

Lauren- you are grasping at straws darling. And I am really glad you are straight😱😱😱 https://t.co/SBW2XtRaZ8 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 28, 2022

“Joe Biden can help pay for your degree in many fields:

Lesbian Dance Theory

Transgender Economics

Queer Music Therapy

Non-Binary Art History

Pronoun Repair

Woke Dentistry

Gay Math…” pic.twitter.com/BlgqFCpgGB — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 28, 2022

yo she's just fucking nuts, man, you can't LEARN lesbian dance theory in school—what the hell!—you can only pick that shit up on the STREETS, everybody knows that https://t.co/6Vc3UeakL5 — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) August 28, 2022

The lesbian dance theory in question pic.twitter.com/2Qd0FJ2gmo — Slayerfest 98 (@slayerfestx98) August 28, 2022

the idea that any american college has enough lesbian dance theory courses to constitute a major would be a historic triumph for the humanities in academia https://t.co/8LhCVXlJvj — Sam Haft (@SamHaft) August 28, 2022

Conservatives always frame objectively cool hypotheticals as the worst things ever. “Lesbian Dance Theory” sounds cool as shit, actually. https://t.co/DCaIRzOGsP — Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) August 28, 2022

My small contribution to the embarrassment of Lauren Boebert. Lesbian dance theory, what a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/PyWga8mPeZ — President of Antifa (@alottounpack) August 28, 2022

Lesbian Dance Theory is opening for Jewish Space Laser this Friday https://t.co/AG39Whfg3o — Megalodon Giry (@metalunamixer) August 28, 2022

I bet people who took Lesbian Dance Theory don't embarrass themselves in public like this: pic.twitter.com/RUJ8zvU2kg — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 28, 2022

First you learn Lesbian Dance Theory, next you learn Fingering When You've Got Gel Extensions or Acrylic Tips, and after that you learn Fisting With Aforementioned Nail Accoutrements, this has been the curriculum for years and the syllabus requires no update at this time. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 28, 2022

Lesbian Dance Theory be like pic.twitter.com/t6XIChVlm2 — Lädy Ä (@aphotomama) August 28, 2022

Did somebody say "Lesbian Dance Theory?” pic.twitter.com/4BUMCRbBEW — Victor "Punch Nazis" Licata (@VictorLicata1) August 28, 2022

As someone with a masters in Lesbian Dance Theory, I highly recommend it. — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) August 28, 2022

Lesbian dance theory was my first major but there’s actually a direct pipeline to getting a journalism degree — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) August 28, 2022

"I must study politics and war, that our sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. They will study geography, natural history and naval architecture, in order to give their children a right to study lesbian dance theory."



-John Adams — allthefrensy (@allthefrensy) August 25, 2022

Is this lesbian dance theory? pic.twitter.com/VjRSuweezj — Matthew (@Roland00Address) August 28, 2022

Lesbian Dance Theory sounds like a Robyn album. — Brandon (@blgtylr) August 28, 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to Lesbian Dance Theory 101. We’re going to start with an easy one and practice rhythmic swaying to “Closer to Fine”.



If everyone could please set their recyclable water bottles and protest banners over by the door, we can get started. — Rev. E. Carrington Heath (they/them) (@echeath) August 28, 2022

Ah yes, Lesbian Dance Theory. Where we study the prom episode of She-Ra for 200 hours https://t.co/mZuFFSjlcw pic.twitter.com/M1UcXy3jvF — Arroz con habichuelas (@lesbiandespair) August 28, 2022

(featured image: Sony Pictures Classics)

