The Internet Reacts to E3’s Cancellation
The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, is officially done. Once a juggernaut in the industry, the gaming convention has been AWOL in recent years, with its last in-person con taking place in 2019.
Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), told the Washington Post, “We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion, … We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”
Like so many other in-person conventions, E3 was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. E3 is also being phased out as gaming companies are launching their own online presentations and game reveals, like Nintendo Direct. Much like Disney is moving away from Hall H events at Comic-Con to their own events like D23 and Star Wars Celebration, studios and publishers are marketing their own announcements directly to gamers.
And let’s face it: After a few years of digital panels and presentations, it’s clear that online events are less expensive and infinitely more accessible to fans and companies alike. Still, if you’re a gamer or a convention geek, it’s sad to see these epic events scaled down for the small screen. While I love the accessibility of watching launches from my couch, there is something magical about the convention experience: the community, the enthusiasm, the overpriced hot dogs. I’m going to miss it.
Naturally, gamers took to social media to eulogize E3. Here are some of the best reactions.
What are your favorite memories of E3? Share them in the comments!
(featured image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for E3/Entertainment Software Association)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]