The Internet Reacts to E3’s Cancellation

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, is officially done. Once a juggernaut in the industry, the gaming convention has been AWOL in recent years, with its last in-person con taking place in 2019.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), told the Washington Post, “We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion, … We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

Like so many other in-person conventions, E3 was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. E3 is also being phased out as gaming companies are launching their own online presentations and game reveals, like Nintendo Direct. Much like Disney is moving away from Hall H events at Comic-Con to their own events like D23 and Star Wars Celebration, studios and publishers are marketing their own announcements directly to gamers.

And let’s face it: After a few years of digital panels and presentations, it’s clear that online events are less expensive and infinitely more accessible to fans and companies alike. Still, if you’re a gamer or a convention geek, it’s sad to see these epic events scaled down for the small screen. While I love the accessibility of watching launches from my couch, there is something magical about the convention experience: the community, the enthusiasm, the overpriced hot dogs. I’m going to miss it.

Naturally, gamers took to social media to eulogize E3. Here are some of the best reactions.

In the '90s, there was no greater gaming dream than going to E3 and witnessing the hottest new games in person.



Thanks for all you did for the industry. #RIPE3 pic.twitter.com/93iqY2DknQ — NBA Jam (the book) (@nbajambook) December 12, 2023

Everyone watched The Game Awards and thought "maybe I miss E3 actually" https://t.co/jTeVCodQR8 — Samuel Deats ? (@SamuelDeats) December 12, 2023

E3 has been cancelled permanently



This reaction will always stay in my heart ?❤️ #E3 pic.twitter.com/1Hsk2t9nlV — Yash (@Yasshbhardwajj) December 12, 2023

For over two decades E3 has had an incredible impact on the gaming industry. It’s hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments if gave all of us. What a run! https://t.co/BhG2RHybDx — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) December 12, 2023

I understand why this happened, but it’s heartbreaking all the same. E3 was like Christmas for gamers and having all the conferences take place in one week was such a treat. So many good memories spanning so many years.

Thanks for everything, E3 ?. https://t.co/AtgmeARfwr — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) December 12, 2023

2018. I was a kid in a candy store! The reveals, the activations, meeting with friends — family. It's heart-wrenching it has come to an end. I feel so blessed for the incredible memories I made and was truly looking forward to making more. I really have no words. Just so sad. pic.twitter.com/3QcC7viTTh — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) December 12, 2023

The end of an Era I remember my first E3 19 years ago. It’s hard to explain the feeling of going to E3 it’s like the Super Bowl, Disneyland and Video Game Christmas rolled into one. https://t.co/o0rO7ZwLKy pic.twitter.com/ArKqJ1ZzxS — UnRooolie ❼ (@unrooolie) December 12, 2023

thanks e3 i will never forget peggle 2 guy https://t.co/wTvGqNK1xV pic.twitter.com/fRNlhsHmA7 — fuu ? (@fuuposting) December 12, 2023

rest assured, this will be the sixth time we have cancelled E3, and we have become exceedingly efficient at it pic.twitter.com/C191MqpJNZ — yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) December 12, 2023

At its peak, E3 was like a World's Fair, over the top, future facing, larger than life. Enormous in scale and decadence. Stadium-sized parties with $25 million dollar price tags. There is no place for it in today's world, and there definitely will never be anything like it again. pic.twitter.com/NOnD9dgUsx — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) December 12, 2023

E3 NOOO! So sad to see this cultural phenomenon go the way of the dodo.

I will NEVER FORGET celebrating Skyrim's release at E3 all those years ago. And there's the dovahkiin, painted on the side of the Hotel Figueroa. What a year!! pic.twitter.com/RGtMsc2RGC — Jonah Lobe – Illustrating "Quiet: Level One" (@Jonahlobe) December 12, 2023

Sad to see the end of E3. I'll forever have a close attachment with it. The reveal of @OriTheGame Ori in 2014 with the glowing wrist bands syncing up with the Spirit Tree lights, and then having the privilege to reintroduce Ori in the sequel in 2017 playing piano on stage are… https://t.co/k5gdcGrJh5 pic.twitter.com/qPUYi3loRE — Gareth Coker (@garethcoker) December 12, 2023

People are focused on E3 as a reveals platform but the true loss is the actual networking & business that took place there. Shitty marketing awards shows & a super curated trailer reel in summer will never make up for the many opportunities lost with in-person events going away. — Audi Sorlie (@PC98_Audi) December 12, 2023

RIP to a real one.



Shout out to E3 2018 when we got to show off Forsaken and “someone” made a Cayde tribute outside. https://t.co/YOndOla5qf pic.twitter.com/4p8hkZVbbc — Griffin Bennett – LFJob – KWTD (@GriffinWB) December 12, 2023

What are your favorite memories of E3? Share them in the comments!

(featured image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for E3/Entertainment Software Association)

