The Internet Is Mesmerized by This Stunning Blanket Octopus

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 13th, 2020, 3:26 pm

When something truly beautiful and moving comes along, something magical happens where the internet ceases to be a dumpster fire. Today, that moment was brought to us by @RebeccaRHelm, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Ashville, who charmed the world with this stunning video of a female blanket octopus:

The video was shot during a night dive in the Lembeh Strait, which is located in Indonesia. The female blanket octopus, which can grow to over 6 feet long (over 10,000 times the size of males), shows off their multi-colored webbing which changes colors as it moves. The octopi show off their colors when threatened or anxious (right there with you, girl), and can release their blankets to evade predators.

And these ladies aren’t afraid to pack some heat. Blanket octopi can rip the tentacles off of Portuguese man o’ war and then wield the poisonous extremities as weapons! How cool is that?!

The spectacular rainbow-hued cephalopod inspired a flurry of responses on Twitter:

The beauty of nature is truly a universal language, and maybe the one thing that humans across the globe can agree on. Now if only we could agree on enacting real change to save our planet and glorious species like this one.

